The most decisive platform for the Indian woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry is set to create new benchmarks

The 12th edition of INDIAWOOD, the most relevant event for the woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry in Asia, is set to take place from June 2nd-6th, 2022, at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre Bengaluru.

Organised by NuernbergMesse India, the five-day event will offer a comprehensive range of innovative products and information on the latest technological developments.

By focusing on the latest carpentry, skilling, innovation, automation and digitalization trends, INDIAWOOD 2022 aims to drive the Indian furniture manufacturing and woodworking industry to reach its potential of USD 27-billion by 2025 and help establish India as one of the top furniture manufacturing destinations. The organized furniture industry is also expected to reach a one-billion-dollar milestone by 2025.

Sivakumar Venugopal, Group Director, Member of the Management Board, Nuernberg Messe India, is confident about the future of the woodworking and furniture manufacturing Industry, “INDIAWOOD has been growing significantly over the last few years, in sync with the growth of the industry and 2022 will be an important milestone for the event.”

With country pavilions from Germany, USA, Canada, Turkey, Malaysia, Finland, Estonia, Taiwan, and Gabon, the five-day event will offer a comprehensive range of innovative products and provide information on the latest technological developments.

Spread over 65,000 sq. meters plus an area with five dedicated themed halls, the event is expected to attract a record number of visitors. Visitors from all quarters, including furniture manufacturers, kitchen manufacturers, saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufacture, traders, architects, builders and interior designers, can look forward to exploring the latest in technologies, materials and innovations.

As a knowledge-sharing forum, INDIAWOOD will feature multiple seminars on the latest trends and innovations organised by leading Industry associations and skill development programs organised by the Furniture & Fittings Skill Council of India.

Speaking about the event, Sonia Parashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India, said, “As India strives to become a manufacturing hub for the world, key initiatives, such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’, have played a huge role in terms of giving a boost to the manufacturing sector, including furniture manufacture. In current times as the demand for furniture continues to increase, we are confident that the platform of INDIAWOOD will succeed in providing the relevant technologies and solutions to meet the requirements of this sector.”

Juergen Koeppel, President, EUMABOIS (European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers), is upbeat about the market's potential and has stated that “India enjoys a favourable position as a market leader with tremendous future possibilities. We invite the woodworking community to optimise this opportunity to re-connect with Industry Peers and re-experience live exhibitions. I look forward to seeing you at INDIAWOOD 2022”.