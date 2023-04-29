The much-awaited new rebranded ‘J’ from Xotik Frujus is all set to hit markets nationally in May enriched with goodness of apple juice for a refreshing Summer

Ramping up production with 3 new plants in India to cater to season’s high demand, supported by high decibel marketing - ‘J’ will be a masala soda to watch out this season

Targeting a larger share of the non-alcoholic beverage market with new ‘J’ and its vibrant packaging in 6 separate colours. Ramped up production to cater to high demand of Summer with smooth region-wise production, limited transit time for finished goods, availability of fresh stock to retail, better service to trade. Targeting to expand presence from current 1.5 lac retailers to 3.5 lac retailers across India by August 2023.

Mumbai-based beverage company Xotik Frujus Private Limited (XFPL) is aiming to quickly distribute the much-awaited new look of Jeeru rebranded as ‘J’ with its vibrant packaging across various markets, retail stores in India in May. The new improved ‘J’ is targeted to add freshness with its improved taste and renewed energy added with its bright multi coloured packaging that will steal hearts this summer thus recreating an emotional connect with ‘J’ just like Jeeru earlier. With beefed up production and a high decibel marketing, ‘J’ is soon to be present in 3.5 lac retail stores in various metros and smaller towns across the country.

Xotik has recently hired Industry stalwarts & professionals to run all functions of the company, along with former FMCG veteran, Anjana Ghosh as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Xotik Frujus who brings with her fresh perspective and a cutting-edge approach to the business with a clear strategic roadmap. With freshness of this new leadership, Xotik has planned for a very aggressive growth and set a vision of becoming a 1000 cr company within next 10 years. The aim is to achieve 50-60% Year on year growth for next 3 years and close at 500 cr by end of FY’26.

The Strategic Roadmap for Xotik –

Rebranded Jeeru as J

Xotik is known for its innovative ethnic drinks with twist of masala. Thus, it has embarked on a complete rebranding to make this drink an aspirational one, added with goodness of apple juice thus connecting it with existing Jeeru loyalists on one side and attracting trendy youngsters of New Bharat on the other and renaming it as ‘J’ in its new look. Aimed at building lasting recall with myriad colours and brand loyalty amongst aspirational Indians who are ‘dil se desi’ but designed to achieve the unthinkable, 1st time ‘J’ uses 6 colours in its packaging which shall help it to stand out on the shelves this season.

Ramping up production –

Xotik plans to expand distribution across various parts of India. Strategic expansion plans include identifying multiple manufacturing units across West, East, North and South of India where Carbonated and Hot fill lines are ready to penetrate markets in a big way. They have signed the agreement with 3 manufacturing Units in East as well as North, 1 in South and have a couple more in the pipeline for the coming months. It already has a state of art Multi Line manufacturing Facility in Daman. Xotik plans to invest Rs. 15 to 20 cr in the coming fiscal to ensure more production, limiting goods travel time, freshness of stock at the retail and better service to trade.

Multi-level Distribution model

Currently present in 19 states, Xotik covers 780 Tier II and III towns. At present they have 200+ super stockists and 1000+ distributors who actively cover around 1.5 lakh outlets across various parts of India. The focus is deeper penetration to improve distribution in tier II & III cities as well as activation of 5 big metro/ urban towns. The year-on-year growth has been carefully planned against the infrastructure development across India. The 1st step of the plan is to be present in towns with above 5 lakh population and to ensure smooth service in these markets. Xotik is planning to appoint an additional 150 Super stockists and 700 distributors in FY’24, followed by another 100 super stockists and 1000 distributors in FY’26. The ultimate goal is towards having a total of 400 super stockists and 3000 distributors across India by the end of 2026.

An Aggressive Marketing Push

Xotik has formulated a year-long plan of various campaigns, trials and activities to create brand visibility and generate awareness. Aggressive OOH campaigns, print & other on ground activations will bring forth the new innovations and ethnic range of products as part of any development at XFPL. Digital and social media activation as well as consumer engagement with brand collaborations are being conceptualised to create high value brand visibility and awareness. The company is expected to spend approx. 20 cr on various marketing activities.

As quoted by Rajeev Sehgal, Chairman and Founder of XFPL, “We recognize the need for change and are willing to invest in the future of the business and brand to grow. With a professional team in place, we are geared up for inducting state-of-the-art technology, investments in capacity, rebranding & identified consumer connect distribution points inducing trials and purchase. This is to beef up capacity to meet vast untapped demand backed by robust investments to remain competitive. With a high recall Masala drink like Jeeru which is now ‘J’ in our portfolio, we strive to offer the finest quality beverages which will serve India all kinds of Ethnic Flavours with a twist of Masala at a reasonable price, bridging the gap and bringing the brand closer to a younger audience. With the non-water market sales to double by 2030, we are positive ‘J’ will be taking a higher share of the market with emerging flavours and Xotik evolving as one of the leading beverage companies in India.”

Anjana Ghosh, CEO, XFPL comments, “With changing consumer habits, experimenting attitude of the millennials, Xotik is at a juncture where one can envision and create a new future for the organisation. With a fantastic team who is poised to drive the next level of growth with zeal and enthusiasm, we invite consumers to try ‘J’ and make it one of the most loved beverage brands and Xotik as one of the leading beverage companies in India.”

