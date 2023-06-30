The Next Consultants: Empowering Enterprises with Cutting-Edge IT Security Solutions and Intelligent Tech

The IT security industry presents a formidable landscape, characterized by intricate guidelines and a constant influx of evolving threats.

To effectively tackle these challenges, extensive experience, and profound expertise are paramount.

Introducing THE NEXT CONSULTANTS, a rapidly growing IT security enterprise renowned for its exceptional prowess. Armed with a seasoned team of professionals, they possess the in-depth knowledge and skills necessary to confront and conquer the complexities of this ever-changing field. When it comes to IT security, rely on THE NEXT CONSULTANTS to provide comprehensive solutions and deliver unparalleled results.

Launched in October 2019 by a self-motivated technopreneur Divesh Sood, THE NEXT CONSULTANT's core expertise lies in consulting, where it leverages its knowledge pool and experience to assess, analyze, and develop customized IT security strategies for clients across domains like insurance, pharma, logistics and more.

“We offer robust and up-to-date security strategies, advanced threat intelligence, and incident response services to safeguard critical assets and protect against cyber threats,” says Divesh.

Through a parallel vertical, the enterprise also offers specialized training programs for students that include bachelor's and master's graduates, to help them upgrade their skills and professionally navigate the complex landscape of information security.

Today, THE NEXT CONSULTANTS is counted amongst the leading consulting firm trusted for a variety of solutions ranging from comprehensive information security, ISO quality standards process and management, product development and product management protocols, vendor risk management services, and more.

So what makes THE NEXT CONSULTANTS different?

Divesh elaborates "At times consultants will lack the necessary domain expertise to effectively assist clients. They often employ a generic process instead of addressing specific customer needs and business objectives. We however offer a tailor-made suite of security solutions that are structured to deliver key business objectives in a time-bound manner.”

Future-proofing the growth of the enterprise with strategic tie-ups and appointments

To expand its digital footprint, onboard more international clients, and also add solid weightage to its solutions team, THE NEXT CONSULTANTS has built strategic relationships and appointed personnel to drive its operations to the next level. THE NEXT CONSULTANTS has appointed Satgur Prasad Gaur as Director. He is an IT security veteran with more than 40 years of diverse IT experience. He served as the IT vertical's primary head for Common Wealth Games.

They have built key partnerships with prominent Singapore-based companies for compliance initiatives. Also, their relationship with a US company for compliance and other security issues is proceeding forward. They are developing new frameworks for international clients to satisfy their compliance needs in industries like banking, insurance, NBFCs, etc.

In order to develop their business into other fields, including cyber security, they have also inked MOUs with a few organisations on a national and international level. They have launched brand-new vendor management services for their clients. Their knowledgeable consultants in vendor risk management are in charge of comprehending their clients' vendor needs and providing solutions centred on information security, quality, and productivity.

Altering the business landscape with intelligent tech and smart solutions

With a dynamic team of 20 experts with diverse domain knowledge in key compliance and security verticals, the brand is gearing itself for the next stage of growth.

THE NEXT CONSULTANTS is currently fast-tracking the development of an AI-based solution for third-party risk management, which will facilitate corporates to effortlessly assess and mitigate risks associated with their vendors. This and a clutch of other enterprise-centric solutions, which will shift work processes from manual to automated processes, saving time, money, and man hours, is where the brand plans to move its focus.

The online training business vertical which has empowered global students, with a significant count of around 500 individuals benefiting from the knowledge-sharing programs, will be boosted. In the consulting domain, the enterprise has onboarded more than 30 customers in key business markets across the nation and the globe too.

