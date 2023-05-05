“The next generation will see young entrepreneurs scale the heights of success using mobile technology”, says Rahil Poojara, MD, Poojara Telecom

India, 5th May 2023: As a young and inexperienced entrepreneur, it can be intimidating to break into the market. However, being young brings a fresh perspective and a strong connection with the younger generation, which happens to be the most extensive consumer base in countries like India. Additionally, having tech-savviness is crucial for success in today's commercial world. The more elegant and user-friendly a business's tech interface is, the more attractive it becomes to consumers. Therefore, mobile technology is an excellent business solution for new entrepreneurs as it is easy to implement and approachable for consumers.

In today's world where the internet has become a ubiquitous presence, young entrepreneurs can harness their tech-savviness to excel in online marketing. With the help of mobile technology, even small-scale operations can leverage various tools such as social media, email marketing, low-cost SMS marketing, and pay-per-click advertising to reach a wider audience beyond their local community. Additionally, mobile technology offers a game-changing feature in marketing communications - an in-built auto-translate function across various mediums, making all forms of communication across different platforms easily accessible and a one-size-fits-all solution.

Similarly, with increased internet penetration and a remote-first lifestyle, e-commerce has become complementary to offline shopping habits. For an effective customer reach, using mobile technology, traditional businesses can boost their sale by sharing their in-store inventory online on e-commerce websites. Moreover, seasoned businessmen often have a broad yet local network for product sourcing. Therefore, they can quickly get their hands on an in-demand product in a nearby warehouse and later enjoy a premium on the online sale. As a result, with the help of mobile technology, traditional outlets can witness a higher volume of income and improve their inventory as trends on e-commerce sites indicate consumer demand. Additionally, to give the consumer detailed information about the goods and services on offer, businesses can create an engaging website that is likely to attract eyeballs.

Young entrepreneurs with advanced technical skills can efficiently track both consumer and organizational behavior by using a singular app to monitor their business while dedicating their energy to other endeavors. By utilizing a performance and compliance-tracking application, business owners can keep track of their supply chain, operations, and inventory. Simultaneously, a consumer-facing app can be used to monitor purchasing habits, in-demand items, and customer feedback, among other things. This integration of technology not only reduces the workload but also helps ventures maintain a lean and efficient team, leading to a reduction in capital expenditure and an increase in profitability.

Further, as business leaders can track their customer behaviour and effectively collate feedback, they can improve their marketing efforts owing to the mobile analytics technology readily offered. Also, with more data on the customer, businesses can forge better consumer relationships, for which a loyal customer base is formed, making the erstwhile debilitating Customer Relationship Management efforts a cakewalk.

Online payment systems are one of the most rudimentary forms of mobile technology incorporation in any business. Still, it is the simplest to implement and the most widely used instrument for any undertaking. As online transactions are gaining popularity among consumers, especially the youth, entrepreneurs must note that integrating online payment systems into their businesses has become equally important. Virtual payments also are helpful for remote purchases, thus ensuring a broad base of consumers is served. Moreover, compared to traditional money, online payments are more secure as there are fewer chances of fraud, especially with no opportunity of dealing with counterfeit bills.

Among the host of businesses of varied scales, Poojara Telecom’s name would be one of the most notable mentions in the context of the companies that have powered their growth using mobile technology. Gujarat-based Poojara Telecom Pvt. Ltd. has one of the most comprehensive inventories of mobiles, laptops and other devices from various brands and of diverse price segments, indicating that the company has a vast pool of customers. A salient feature of the venture is that it goes beyond selling goods, as Poojara Telecom’s dynamic employees strive to help consumers make informed purchases.

Commenting on the mobile technology and commerce nexus, Mr Rahil Poojara, the Managing Director of Poojara Telecom Pvt. Ltd., said, “ Poojara Telecom has from the Day 1 understood the power of technology and has endeavoured to harness that for reaching optimum growth. Today, technology has made business a level-playing field as leveraging new-age methods, people can easily reach a huge chunk of people, leading to rapid scaling up, provided the entrepreneur’s business knowledge is sharp. And more specifically, the next generation will see young entrepreneurs scale the heights of success using mobile technology.”

As a self-made entrepreneur, Mr Rahil Poojara is known for his keen insights. Apart from being the Managing Director of Poojara Telecom Pvt. Ltd., he is also the Founder and CEO of Hari Om Communication LLP, exemplifying entrepreneurial zeal and acumen, with which has not only been the driving force of all the organization he has been part of but also strives to foray into new horizons.

