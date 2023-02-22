The perfect travel duo: Revansh and Mommy @glitfashh

“The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only a page.”

Sakshi Kapoor

Today, traveling means getting to know more people, indulging in various cuisines, and exploring new cultures. When we can’t help our busy schedules, the least we can do is follow such travel bloggers for adventurous visuals. Today, we sneak into Sakshi Kapoor’s life as a mommy-travel blogger. A mother to cute little Revansh, who is only six years old, not to mention he holds his mamma’s finger tight everywhere she goes.

The duo has been exploring the world since Revansh was three years old. What could be more empowering than seeing moms raising the bar to travel with their kids? They don’t just travel but do so while breaking all stereotypes attached to being a mommy! Attractions, parties, activities, and stories from overseas to village tours, from water-sports activities in Thailand to exploring deserts in Rajasthan, experiencing nightlife from high-raised buildings in Dubai to sitting by the lakes in Nainital playing with snow in Shimla, to learning about agriculture on Punjab’s farm. This mother-son duo leaves no place unexplored and no adventure undone.

They have explored different cities and new countries like Rajasthan – Udaipur, Jodhpur, Pushkar, Nainital, Bhimtal, Jaipur, Mussorie, Vrindavan, Punjab, Amritsar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Mc loed Ganj, Shimla, Rishikesh, Uttrakhand, Delhi NCR, Dubai. The main attraction of this page is the pictures that depict the essence of the destination. “The world is endless, and so are our opportunities to travel around,” says Sakshi, and Revansh agrees.

As jolly as it looks, there are many things to monitor while traveling and from food habits, managing backpacks, commuting from places, and maintaining safety! A mom can’t keep everything in check. Luckily, Sakshi is a super mom with extraordinary management skills. Keeping Revansh’s education a priority and wanting him to teach life lessons, Sakshi looks after everything. Despite facing challenges, she never stopped following her passion for travel and portraying it to the world. Hard work and perseverance are proving fruitful, and it’s just the beginning.

An inspiration to budding travelers and mom explorers, this page is a must-follow. Their audience is always looking forward to the cute duo’s next destination.

