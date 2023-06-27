The Power of Persistence: How Picktime Bootstrapped Its Way to Success

The free online platform features various services for running a successful business.

Picktime, one of the leading online appointment scheduling software with a global presence, is proud to announce its commitment to providing the highest-performance services to customers worldwide. By leveraging a leading appointment scheduling platform like Picktime, businesses can transform their operations and gain a competitive edge in their industry.

"As we move towards an increasingly digital world, adopting such tools is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for businesses of all sizes," says the Founder of Picktime.

With a focus on cutting-edge technology, Picktime stands out in the industry with its powerful features for scheduling appointments, classes, rooms, equipment, and more as seamlessly as possible. The scheduling platform has useful applications in all types of businesses. Whether scheduling appointments for a salon or a co-working space that needs to manage spaces, Picktime's unique features make it the one-stop solution for efficiency and hassle-free bookings.

Picktime, one of the top scheduling platforms for four consecutive years, is committed to full service and peak performance. Businesses and teams can sign up to make the most of Picktime’s range of comprehensive features for free. Users can upgrade their free plan to the starter or pro plan for an enhanced experience and richer features.

The free online platform features various services for running a successful business. The services include appointment scheduling, 24/7 online booking, customer management, multiple location management, team management, payment collection, invoice generation, recurring bookings, business overview, booking widgets, reminders, reports, vouchers and discounts, booking forms, and reviews.

Picktime is equally beneficial for trainers and teams apart from businesses. The platform ensures trainers will not have to get suffocated by overcrowded classes. It provides class bookings, attendance, print agenda, and waitlist and shows open slots for trainers. Soon, Picktime plans to launch class packs to take its customers' training potential to the next level.

Features such as calendar sync, timezone conversion, online calendar, get notified, virtual meetings, and management of resources ensures teams can stay connected no matter where their location. What more! The platform offers its users a simple and easy-to-use scheduling platform to manage their personal and business calendars all in one place.

"During my time as a software consultant, I witnessed the challenges faced by startups and small and medium businesses. They lack proper time and operations management to achieve efficiency. The reason for such an inclination is that they must always juggle between different tools to achieve success. This motivated me to create a scheduling platform that does more than just book appointments," shares the Founder and CEO of Picktime, Vasumithra Therli.

The Founder and CEO added, "I envisioned a complete solution that would provide small and medium-sized businesses with all the necessary tools to streamline their operations and make it affordable simultaneously. Today, we are proud to say that we are one of the top 10 platforms for scheduling. We were also recognized as one of the top 100 startups in the USA by Startup of the Year 2019.”

One of the best game-changing platforms, Picktime, combines appointment management with powerful business tools. With its fair share of highs and lows, Picktime has quickly gained massive recognition in the scheduling software marketplace without spending a dime on marketing. A completely bootstrapped company for about two years, Picktime recently closed its funding by the 2022 year-end. "We are looking forward to raising series A next year," finishes Vasumithra Therli.