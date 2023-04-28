The Powerful Motion Poster Of Upcoming Film 'Mahakal Nagari' Released, Some Target Calling It "Communal"

The powerful motion poster of upcoming film 'Mahakal Nagari' was released on social media today which was hailed by the netizens.

The motion poster of the film took internet by storm and as it seems everyone is talking about the impact of the motion poster. No doubt it has generated desired impact on the people.

The motion poster shows how a sanatani sadhu kills and neutralizes a dangerous terrorist working against the interest of the country. But where most of the people have liked the motion poster, few people have given it a communal angle saying that it is vilification of a particular community. After such accusations now the writer and director of the film Sanjeev Kumar Rajput has now come in defence of the film and has set the record straight.

He said, "The history of sanatan dharm and santani sadhus shows that they have always rooted for peace and prosperity of the society and never indulged in violent activities but that doesn't mean that if the need arises the sanatanis can't defend the country and kill terrorists. The motion poster is the exact depiction of that and hence there is no scope of any controversy here. Terrorism has no religion. Period."

Presented by Shri Radhya Film Production and Brijwasi Films, 'Mahakal Nagari' has been produced by Manish Ojha, Prembir Singh and Alka Verma. The film stars Ankit Raj, Kajal Chauhan, Akhilendra Mishra, Kamlesh Sawant, Sunny Thakur, Himanshu Shrivastav, Shaji Choudhary and Rayya Labib in prominent roles.

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1651504496714084354?s=46&t=7BNYPXxoby7AYteBkI9Oyw