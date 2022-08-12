The Reasons Behind the Growing Popularity of Pink Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera is a type of succulent plant that is native to many parts of the world, especially in tropical and arid regions.

It originates from the Arabian Peninsula and there are over 500 species of the plant that are often deemed invasive. Aloe vera is cultivated widely for commercial uses since its gel is a very common ingredient in many cosmetic products. Aloe vera gel has been extensively used for hundreds of years as a topical treatment since they have scientifically proven soothing qualities. They are also often consumed orally since they are advantageous for the body’s gut health and metabolism. Even though there are various species of aloe vera, the most widely available and commonly known has been the green aloe vera plant. The gel that’s extracted from this plant is generally a translucent color which is preserved to be used as an ingredient in products or used directly. People thought this was the only method of utilizing the benefits of an aloe vera plant, until now.

About Pink Aloe Vera

Recently, a new type of aloe vera gel has become popular which is known as the pink aloe vera gel. As the name suggests, the gel from the plant is a light pinkish-purple color instead of the usual translucent.

This pink aloe vera gel occurs when the gel from an aloe vera plant is extracted at very high temperatures. This process is widely known as freeze-drying which causes the gel to oxidize very slowly. Oxidation occurs when any chemical compound loses its electrons during a chemical reaction. When the same happens to the aloe vera gel due to the high temperatures, the translucent clear gel turns into a purplish pink color.

Benefits of Pink Aloevera

It contains Vitamin A, C, and E which are effective antioxidants that protect the cells of the skin from damage as well as Vitamin B12 which is anti-inflammatory.

The enzyme Bradykinase in pink aloe vera gel is an important compound in reducing inflammation dramatically when used on the skin.

Some of the 12 anthraquinones present in this gel are antiseptic, analgesic, and antibacterial, making the pink aloe gel soothing and healing.

The plant steroids of the pink aloe gel are also antiseptic and work as an effective organic first aid on small cuts.

The growth hormone gibberellin increases collagen production that accelerates cell growth, dramatically reducing visible aging signs.

Pink Aloe vera vs green Aloe vera

Green aloe vera is a staple in most organic skin care products and people’s personal skincare routines. It has been scientifically proven to be soothing and anti-inflammatory and has the support of users extending generations. So, there has to be a reason behind the new pink aloe vera gel has taken the beauty world by storm, and there definitely is.

After the chemical reaction, it has been found that the concentration of the active ingredients and the antioxidants in the gel has increased exponentially. Due to this increase, the beneficial effects of the normal aloe gel have also been intensified, making it even better for the skin than before. Moreover, the emodin concentration is also enhanced. Emodin is a chemical compound found in most species of the aloe plant. This compound is often used to treat a variety of illnesses including asthma, diabetes, hepatic diseases, osteoarthritis, and, when combined with certain other elements can prevent the growth of tumor cells. A higher emodin concentration in the pink gel makes it more effective than the normal gel.

The attractiveness of the pink gel is also another reason for its growing popularity. The pretty pink color is more likely to coax people into trying the aloe gel directly than the translucent and slimy green gel. Direct usage of aloe gel is the best method of using it and the pink gel is more influential for consumers.

Skin benefits of Pink Aloe vera

· Acne-

Acne is a problem that most people from around the world have been afflicted from atleast one time in their life. It is also a very persistent problem for many others. Even though acne causes mostly due to excess oil and dirt deposited on the skin but it can also occur due to genetics, diet, etc. Pink aloe vera gel is a great remedy for people with acne-prone skin. The pink aloe gel is anti-inflammatory that reduces acne bumps. Its vitamins also help reduce the hyperpigmentation and dark spots that are caused by healed acne. The gel’s hydrating properties also go a long way in controlling the excess oil production since your skin often excretes an excess of sebum when it's too dehydrated.

· Hydration-

Finding proper hydrating products is extremely difficult. People with oily skin especially need good hydration but most cosmetic moistures are too oily which can cause acne flair-ups or discomfort. The pink aloe vera gel has a high water content that successfully seeps into the skin and helps lock in the moisture inside the skin. This is why it is also very effective for people with dry and flaky skins.

· Anti-aging-

Dry skin is synonymous with premature signs of aging. If your skin is not hydrated enough, your daily smile and frown lines can turn into wrinkles due to constant friction. The hydration and nourishing quality of the pink aloe vera gel help maintain the youthful elasticity of the skin by maintaining the necessary moisture content of the epidermis layer. This prevents wrinkles and can also help reduce them with consistent use.

· Sunburn-

Aloe vera is known for its soothing qualities and pink aloe is not any different. Sunburn is very common if necessary precaution is not taken against it. It’s also very painful but the anti-inflammatory vitamin C in the pink aloe vera gel can soothe the painful sunburn and can also help it heal faster if applied regularly.

Pink Aloe vera origin

Pink aloe vera originated from a science experiment where a group of scientists was trying to make normal aloe vera more effective by quickening and intensifying its effects.

Using aloe vera gel is extremely beneficial in a variety of ways. It is found that using pink aloe gel is more efficacious than its green counterpart. It makes sure one can utilize all its many nutrients faster and in a higher concentration and constructive way than green aloe vera gel.