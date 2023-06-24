The Renaissance of Ramayan

Rahul Bhuchar stole the show and millions of devotee's reverence by performing lord Rama's character on DD national Television “Ayodhya’s Ramleela”

Wherever the name shree ram has been called, Arun Govil’s persona and face appear in everyone’s mind. The most enchanting performance ever done in the history of television…

Inspired by Arun Govil and his performance as lord Rama for a very long time, audiences are clamouring for one name. Repeatedly the astonishing performance as lord Rama captivated more than 22 crores in 2021 and 26 crores in 2022 with great admiration, applause and reverence and the show has achieved unparalleled success and surmounted all the difficulties and reached the pinnacle while rewriting history once again in national television…

The man behind this all-divine timeless tale is none other than Rahul Bhuchar.

Rahul Bhuchar is a well-known acclaimed actor known for his divine role as lord Ram in Ayodhya’s Ramleela, Karn in Mahabharata The Epic Tale and Mom produced By Boney Kapoor starring Sridevi.

Rahul says it is all happened because of deep reverence, faith and blessings of Shree.Ram

Audiences celebrated this show, and Rahul Bhuchar gave it all while performing the shree ram character working indefatigably and impeccably and exuded his charisma, poise, grace and sublime role as lord shree ram.

Rahul says, a sense of righteousness, humbleness, stillness, objectiveness, endurance and an unwavering focus automatically manifested as I dressed like lord Shree Rama, and I could feel the embodiment, presence and blessing of lord rama it is an extraordinary experience of my life.

It has been said nobody is perfect

I’d rather say, “Dress like shree ram, and you will be perfect”

I am saying it because of my profound experience as I am doing the role of lord ram.

Shree Ram is the man the quintessence of “Maryada”. He is the supreme lord and my constant source of motivation.