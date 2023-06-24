Breaking News
Mumbai gets two more metro trains for underground Aqua Line 3
Mumbai: Tech snag causes car to collapse in Chembur’s residential stack parking
Investigate PM CARES Fund, says Uddhav amid ED action in COVID facility 'scam'
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 6.67 per cent
Mumbai: Nine cars badly damaged as huge tree falls on them in Malabar Hill
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > The Renaissance of Ramayan

The Renaissance of Ramayan

Updated on: 24 June,2023 08:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Top

Rahul Bhuchar stole the show and millions of devotee's reverence by performing lord Rama's character on DD national Television “Ayodhya’s Ramleela”

The Renaissance of Ramayan


Wherever the name shree ram has been called, Arun Govil’s persona and face appear in everyone’s mind. The most enchanting performance ever done in the history of television…


Inspired by Arun Govil and his performance as lord Rama for a very long time, audiences are clamouring for one name. Repeatedly the astonishing performance as lord Rama captivated more than 22 crores in 2021 and 26 crores in 2022 with great admiration, applause and reverence and the show has achieved unparalleled success and surmounted all the difficulties and reached the pinnacle while rewriting history once again in national television…


The man behind this all-divine timeless tale is none other than Rahul Bhuchar.


Rahul Bhuchar is a well-known acclaimed actor known for his divine role as lord Ram in Ayodhya’s Ramleela, Karn in Mahabharata The Epic Tale and Mom produced By Boney Kapoor starring  Sridevi.

Rahul says it is all happened because of deep reverence, faith and blessings of Shree.Ram

Audiences celebrated this show, and Rahul Bhuchar gave it all while performing the shree ram character working indefatigably and impeccably and exuded his charisma, poise, grace and sublime role as lord shree ram.

Rahul says, a sense of righteousness, humbleness, stillness, objectiveness, endurance and an unwavering focus automatically manifested as I dressed like lord Shree Rama, and I could feel the embodiment, presence and blessing of lord rama it is an extraordinary experience of my life.

It has been said nobody is perfect

I’d rather say, “Dress like shree ram, and you will be perfect”

I am saying it because of my profound experience as I am doing the role of lord ram.

Shree Ram is the man the quintessence of “Maryada”. He is the supreme lord and my constant source of motivation.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK