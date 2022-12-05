×
The Renaissance Woman- Piyali Toshniwal @piyalitoshniwal_ official

05 December,2022
Piyali Toshniwal is a successful woman which will empower and inspire you to live your dream life.

Throughout her career, she has won many prestigious titles like Mrs.United Nations Goodwill World 2022, Mrs. Universe Asia 2019, Mrs.India Universe 2019, Mrs. Universe Most Popular ASIA zone 2019, Mrs. Gorgeous 2019, Mrs Queen Universe Charity 2019 and Mrs. Maharashtra International 2019, Mrs. Kalyan Queen 2019 and the list goes on. Along with holding these titles, Piyali is Ambassador of National Mumbai Fashion Week and also an Ambassador for Peace of India. Being a bundle of talent, she is a woman entrepreneur with 3 businesses , a professional dancer, a recognised plus size model, a motivational speaker, lecturer and a renowned blogger. She's a charity worker and a body positivity activist. To add, a social activist, State director of Maharashtra Anti-Corruption foundation of India and a joint secretary of Maharashtra for international foundation for women. Here, We’re taking a moment to recognize someone who overcame adversity, broke through barriers, and changed the world for it's betterment. She's a jack of all trades and proves to be successful in whichever field she tries her hands on.


Piyali through her hardwork, appeared and won many pageants in the year 2019 where she was chosen in multiple occasions on the ramp, Grooming, Jury, Celebrity guest and has created a strong Social Services profile for many years and crowned for achievements at different levels. She is a Pageant and Ramp walk Model Maker with a 360 degree perspective. She believes that grooming has become a necessity which helps an individual gain confidence, leading to success later on. Keeping that in mind, she started with her very own grooming academy -PIYALI TOSHNIWAL Grooming Academy.



With only hard work, young people are able to achieve marvelous feats and become successful so early in life.Piyali is one of them. Yet she never settles for less, and is consistent in making efforts to make people's life better. Be it through her motivational speech, acts of kindness or just by being herself. She is known for her authenticity via which she's a 30+ Global and national award winner. 20+ mag coverage and featured as cover girl in top international magazines. More than 350 brands have collaborated with our girl, that doesn't happen everyday right!


As an influencer, Piyali posts leaves a remark. But everyday is not picture perfect. Just like every other plus size girl, Piyali also suffered body shaming and constant negative comments. This didn't stop her from being herself. With a following of 306k+ on instagram, her admirers always have been her biggest support. One negative comment is backed by 100 appreciations. In 21st century, we need more role models like Piyali Toshniwal, who teaches the youth to live life upto their full potential and never settle for anything less. Her page on instagram @piyalitoshniwal_ official is a must recommended to follow for creative content.

