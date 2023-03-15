The Richmond Dental: A State-of-the-Art Dental Centre by Dr. Hajira Nazeer

Among one of the most ignored areas of health is dental health, where a lot of us tend to take it very lightly. But, that can be a grave error as Dental health has become one of the most important fields of science and healthcare.

Dr. Hajira Nazeer

According to statistics published in the Borgen Project, 85%-90% adults suffer from dental cavities while this affects about 60-80% children in India. Around 51% of Indians have accessibility to a brush and toothpaste while around 28% brush their teeth 2 times as recommended to maintain their oral hygiene. Around 30% of children have misaligned jaws and teeth.

Having access to a reliable and affordable dental clinic is of paramount importance. It is this societal gap that Dr. Hajira Nazeer seeks to fill as she endeavors to revolutionize the world of dentistry through her skills, knowledge and a state-of-the-art clinic. The Richmond Dental, located in the heart of Bengaluru at Langford Road is dedicated to serve society through accurate and early detection of oral complications for their patients.

The Richmond Dental offers promising results through sophisticated technology and some of the procedures it offers are:

1. INVISALIGN

2. CLEAR ALIGNERS

3. DENTAL CLEANING AND POLISHING

4. GUM TREATMENTS

5. PAINLESS ROOT CANALS TREATMENT

6. TOOTH FILLING

7. COSMETIC DENTISTRY like SMILE MAKEOVER, TEETH WHITENING

8. CROWN AND BRIDGES

9. LASER GUM DEPIGMENTATION

10. DENTAL IMPLANTS

11. EMERGENCY SERVICES

12. PREVENTIVE AND DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES

The Richmond Dental is for all age groups from children to old age people. The philosophy at The Richmond Dental is to create awareness among people regarding oral health so that correct diagnosis and treatment can be made available to them. Through this, Dr. Hajira wants to spread awareness on dental and oral health across Bengaluru, ensuring that the right treatment is given to everyone in need. Besides being an expert in her field, Dr Hajira Nazeer has been awarded the “Humanitarian Excellence Award 2021” by I Can Foundation. Dr Haijra Nazeer motto in life is to ensure world class dental services to her patients all over India and she can never compromise on the quality of medical care that she and her entire team has to offer at the Richmond Dental.

With The Richmond Dental, she is ensuring that superior treatments, which can provide optimal benefits to the patients are practiced. Constantly updating her skills and consistent innovation are hallmarks of Dr. Hajia’s mindset. She has established quite a name for herself from her medical school till here with many accomplishments and awards given to her. After completing her schooling from Cathedral School in Bengaluru, Dr. Hajira enrolled in The Oxford Dental College and Research Hospital to complete her Bachelors in Dental Sciences. This was followed by a certification in Endodontics and Fellowship in Medical Cosmetology from University in Greifswald, Germany. With more than 9+ years of experience, Dr. Hajira has also been an active member of the Indian Dental Association. She has won several accolades for her marvelous work and expert knowledge such as the Axiss Dental Best Performing Dentist Award 2018, Business Mint – Most Prominent Dental Surgeon 2022 Bangalore and Asia Fame Award, Dubai. Besides her other achievements such as winning the “The Most Admired Global Indians 2021” by Passion Vista Magazine, an International Luxury Magazine or her most recent achievement of “India’s 100 Future Leaders 2023’ by ‘Glantor X Media January 2023.

Oral Health and dental hygiene has been one of the major concerns for the people in India and the country is considered as one of the countries with highest rates of oral cancers in the world. Increase in dental diseases in India is primarily due to poor oral hygiene, tobacco use and diet rich in sugars along with an important factor- the lack of awareness about oral hygiene and dental health. People lack the knowledge for dental health issues like dental caries or periodontal diseases even. Spreading information and providing timely oral check ups is the need of the hour. The expertise of Dr Hajira Nazeer with technology available at the Richmond Dental is the perfect combination to make your teeth stronger, healthier and whiter. Dr. Hajira Nazeer and her team are fighting the menace of poor oral health in India and looks like they will emerge victorious.