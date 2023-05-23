The Rise of Kibi Sports: Disrupting the Sports Industry Through Digital Connectivity

Sagar Rai, a former professional athlete, has emerged as a trailblazer in the sports industry with the launch of his groundbreaking digital sports community platform, Kibi Sports.

Founded on the vision of addressing the challenges and drawbacks prevalent in the sports industry and to democratise it, Sagar embarked on a mission to create a digital sports community platform that would revolutionize the way athletes, stakeholders, and enthusiasts connect and thrive.

Coming from a sports background, Sagar recognized the need for a platform that could serve as the "LinkedIn for sports Industry." With this goal in mind, he set out to develop an application that would bring together all stakeholders related to sports and provide them with the necessary tools and resources to excel in their respective fields.

However, starting a venture of this magnitude was not without its challenges. Sagar faced a lack of resources and a limited understanding of the business world within his family, who did not possess a business background. Undeterred by these obstacles, Sagar registered the company using the pocket money he had diligently saved over time and laid the foundation for Kibi Sports.

With limited resources at their disposal, Kibi Sports initially focused on athlete management in 2020, demonstrating their commitment to nurturing and guiding talented individuals. In early 2021, they expanded their portfolio to include sports apparel manufacturing, ensuring athletes had access to top-quality gear designed to enhance their performance.

The turning point came in November 2021 when Kibi Sports launched their e-commerce platform, offering a wide range of sports equipment and related products. This move not only catered to the needs of athletes but also attracted a broader audience, including fitness enthusiasts, sports clubs, and educational institutions.

As Sagar's vision took shape, Kibi Sports began experimenting with different segments related to sports, incorporating offline models to engage athletes and other stakeholders effectively. The bootstrap approach employed by the company facilitated their gradual growth and expansion.

In 2022, Kibi Sports achieved a major milestone by introducing comprehensive athlete management services, complemented by sports goods trading. Today, Kibi Sports stands as a fully integrated online platform, offering a diverse array of services to athletes, academies, sports clubs, stores, schools, colleges, and fitness centers.

Through their relentless efforts, Kibi Sports successfully established strong partnerships with athletes, sports academies, stores, clubs, schools, colleges, and retail outlets. They built an extensive network of brands and retail stores, fostering collaborations that have propelled their growth.

To sustain their ambitious endeavors, Sagar took on diverse roles in US I.T technical recruitment call centers, some edtech companies like Byjus, Ufaber edutech and Whitehat Jr, and provided consultancy services for real estate and IT companies. These experiences allowed him to gain valuable insights and generate the necessary resources to fuel Kibi Sports growth.

Today, Kibi Sports proudly announces its alliance with esteemed investors, including Hussa K. Al Khalifa (Board Member, Bahrain Olympic Committee), Lakshmana Padmanabhan (Angel Investor, Mentor, Startup Advisor), Dixit Mehta (Founder, Ductus Legal Firm), Gurpreet Singh Chahal (Senior Engineer, Samsung R&D Institute), Gunit Malik (Web3/Deeptech, Startup Founder), and Karan Bahadur(Co-Founder & Head of Operations at Draper Startup House). These visionary investors recognize the immense potential of Kibi Sports and share Sagar's passion for transforming the sports industry.

With a current association of over 20,000 sports enthusiasts, Kibi Sports has managed more than 150 athletes, partnered with over 40+ sports leagues, and facilitated over 1,000+ sponsorship deals with more than 800+ renowned brands. Their expansive network encompasses over 5,000+ sports institutions, cementing Kibi Sports' reputation as a leading force in the industry.

Additionally, Kibi Sports has proudly managed and organized various sports leagues. These successful collaborations have garnered the attention and support of industry giants who have become some of Kibi Sports' most valued brand associations.

As Kibi Sports continues to expand its reach and influence, Sagar Rai and his dedicated team remain committed to their vision of revolutionizing the sports industry. With a relentless pursuit of innovation and an unwavering dedication to supporting athletes, Kibi Sports has firmly established itself as a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts worldwide.