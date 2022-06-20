The rise of Web 3.0, the Latest Era of the Internet – IBCIG

“Web3 is seen as the decentralized stage of the development of the Internet, turning users into owners” says IBCIG

Among the many things that have consistently developed over the years, it is the digital space that has spellbound people with its enormous growth, which now includes the latest technology called Web3, seen as the future and decentralized stage of the development of the Internet, turning the users into owners. It optimizes newer technologies to enable the creation of new social models and businesses. According to IBCIG, Web 3.0 is the next version of the internet that will enable the emergence of the web through its value, where money, information and IP will be seamlessly integrated and thus allow us to create a truly open, global, distributed and decentralized web. With the rise of Web3, the internet will be integrated with our lives in ways that are difficult to imagine today.

The way we interact with the internet has changed dramatically since the early days of the World Wide Web. The introduction of social media, smartphones and other mobile devices, and the rise of the sharing economy have all contributed to the transformation of the internet into a more user-friendly and interactive space. IBCIG has strong faith towards Web3 and how it has the potential to become the future of the Internet. Web3 is a decentralized internet to be run on blockchain technology to keep your information safe and secure. It will give ownership stakes in platforms and applications to users rather than tech giants controlling the platforms. Web3 will use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning(ML), and the semantic web.

IBCIG, which is a well-known social media influencer actively educating his Twitter and Telegram community about the future of Web3. “In Web 3.0, data will be connected in a decentralized way, unlike generation 2.0 of the internet in which data is primarily stored in centralized storage locations. In Web 3.0, users will also be able to interact with data through the use of AI and machine learning technology” added IBCIG.

This is what the beauty of Web3 is; it is decentralized, which clearly means that instead of the people using the Internet through services by giant companies like Google, Apple, or Facebook, they get the opportunity to own and manage sections of the Internet all by themselves. It is the new iteration of the Internet for decentralizing governance, which reduces the control of these giant firms and makes it more democratic. The Web3 Foundation envisions it will be public Internet where data and content are managed and are made available on a distributed peer-to-peer network. It is all about giving people the access to control websites, applications, or services, controlling and owning the data.

Web3 has been in development for years now, but it is only recently that we have begun to see its potential in full force. With no intermediaries, people will be able to interact with each other and the internet more freely than ever before. Web3 marks the next revolution of the Internet, in which website users control websites, applications, or services. It is exciting to see what kind of Web 3.0 we will be using in the next ten years from now as people will be connected to a decentralized web and people will control their own data.