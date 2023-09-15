The Sandbox and Decentraland in Green Zones, Can Bulls Regain Control ? Everlodge To Reach New All Time High

Learn about the future surrounding The Sandbox, Decentraland and Everlodge and see how far they can climb.

The Sandbox (SAND) joined forces with Unstoppable.x and Sombler in order to unveil new in-game experiences. Decentraland (MANA) announced the Metaverse Architecture Biennale, which is an event that will unite all of the best creators. Moreover, Everlodge (ELDG) has gained significant attention from whales following its massive presale momentum, as it will soon reach Stage 3.

The Sandbox to reach $0.54 by the end of the year

Decentraland $0.46 by the end of 2023

Everlodge to surge in value by 50x at launch

The Sandbox (SAND) to Increase in Value Soon

The Sandbox (SAND) ecosystem is consistently growing and providing new experiences. Recently, they collaborated with Unstoppable.x and Sombler. Here, The Sandbox will elevate the experience and feature leaderboards and claim pages, and the experience is marked for launch in December of the year.

This growth of The Sandbox ecosystem has resulted in heightened interest in the SAND token. Moreover, during the previous week, The Sandbox crypto traded between $0.278194 and $0.311579. According to The Sandbox price prediction, it will reach a value of $0.54 by the end of the year.

Decentraland (MANA) Enters Green Zone and Can Soon Surge

Decentraland (MANA) also made waves as they announced the first Metaverse Architecture Biennale. The event hosted by Decentraland is scheduled to take place between September 21 and September 24 and will feature an exhibition space on both Decentraland and W3rlds. It will feature over 30 pavilions by creators globally and lectures alongside public talks.

As a result, interest in the Decentraland crypto has surged. According to its on-chart performance, Decentraland saw its low point at $0.266665, with its high point at $0.300438. According to analysts, the crypto can soon reach a bullish run. Based on the Decentraland price prediction, it can surge to $0.46 by the end of the year.

Everlodge (ELDG) Projected for Massive 50x Growth According to Analysts

People without experience in the real estate industry are typically restricted due to the high costs, hefty documentation, illiquid market, and other blockades. However, Everlodge will change all of this. It will allow investors to build a diversified portfolio with luxury assets for just $100.

It features a multifaceted approach to the real estate market and will enable unparalleled access without all of the high barriers of entry. NFTs purchased through the Everlodge marketplace will enable fractional ownership of real estate properties. Subsequently, this will make it possible for a larger pool of investors to participate in high-value projects with smaller investments.

In addition, these NFTs can also provide high liquidity, as any investor can trade their tokens on the secondary market. There's also global availability and full transparency. ELDG powers the ecosystem and investors can stake it for passive income.

Moreover, investors and traders can get access to a Rewards Club that will supply them with free nightly stays.

The Everlodge crypto trades at $0.018 during Stage 3, and early buyers are up 80%. At this growth rate and with this level of appeal from investors and whales, analysts project a climb of 50x at launch.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”