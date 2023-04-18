The Search Continues…

After winning yet another set of awards In search of Julian – has made a mark in the hearts of its audience specially for its honest storytelling.

It’s like an adolescent girl has poured out her heart with no filters. The pain …. the anguish…. the anxiety of a young girl desperate to fit the peer moulds will make even the frozen hearts melts. The story telling style is so engaging that you become a part of this journey …bucking her up to proudly embrace her true identity. Julian Sidana has very beautifully captured her journey in celluloid, a journey to prioritise herself …..to be proud of her own unique identity ….rather than retrofit into a stereotype, eager for social approvals .

The idea of making the film comes from Julian’s sense of compassion to make people aware of this silent killer they encounter everyday & continue to live with the pain & anguish it brings with it. According to Julian Sidana “The process of making this film was almost like we were guided by the Higher forces. I would consider it a blessing in disguise as it doesn't lower the amount of mental struggle I went through, but I am glad that I could be the source of a change somehow and I will continue to do so”

Learnings & applying the learning in our lives is the reason of change and that’s what the aim of the film maker is. The film maker is telling the audience with her personal examples to break free from social appeasement and lead a life that’s true to yourself ……Julian’s mantra for unperishable happiness .

When Julian Sidana had crystalized her idea, she spoke about it to the person she loves & respects the most ,her mother. “When Julian spoke to me about this project I was amazed at my daughter. How many people would actually like to enact their pains & trials once again just to document it as a film …..a film that would be an eye opener for so many people. I was proud of her maturity & compassion and decided to produce the film. When I first saw the film ….. I couldn’t control my tears …… now I know we have raised her well “ says a smiling Dolly Sidana.

Julian’s idea of playing herself in the film seems a good one, considering the fact that she herself has witnessed all those dark moments and so is able to portray them with complete honesty without going over the top .

"In Search of Julian" is a thirty-seven-minute powerful docudrama that compels the audience to reflect on the significance of taking care of oneself. It can help anyone take charge of their life without worrying about impressing others and forcing themselves into places where they don’t feel welcome. Julian Sidana’s commitment to this social demon does not end here. She plans to inspire people through her work and her book will be out shortly.

What started as a part of a therapeutic process ….. is today a must watch !