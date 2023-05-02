The Spectrum of Colours" I Paintings and Sculptures Exhibition by 10 contemporary artists in Jehangir

A group of 10 contemporary talented artists will showcase their latest paintings and sculptures in different mediums and styles in Jehangir Art Gallery, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400 001 from 2nd to 8th May, 2023 between 11 am. To 7 pm.

Spectrum of colours

This show will be inaugurated on 2nd May 2023 at 4.30pm by Mr. Sandeep Shukla(General Secretary Mumbai Congress), Mr. Rajendra Patil(President, The Bombay Art Society), Sukanya Mone(Actress), Ankur Kakatkar(Director), Amir Tadwalkar(Actor), Suchitra Gosavi(Actress)

Laxminarayan Sharma – He works in realistic style and has specialised in landscapes and portrait paintings. He has been actively working since last 40 years in art field. He has participated in about 75 solo and group art exhibitions and achieved Guinness Book of World record participation award & received many awards for his presentations. His works illustrate glimpses of Indian culture and tribal life / culture.

Mamta Sharma – She is a contemporary creative artist. She had her art education in Raheja School of Arts, Mumbai and Sir J.J. School of Arts, Mumbai. She is a proud recipient of prestigious awards as well as achieved Guinness Book of World record participation award, She has actively participated in about 50 solo and group art exhibitions. She works in style and has been obsessed by love for nature and musical instruments. Her works prominently display iconic motifs based on nature, vivid emotions in human mind and rhythm of music in an expressive style.

Rupesh Patil – He is a professional fine artist and has showcased his thematic works in several solo and group art exhibitions all over the globe. A proud recipient of many national and international awards including Prafulla Dahanukar national award, he has been obsessed by Indian Culture, heritage and beauty of nature. He has done several custom made artworks and specialises in water colours / pastels. His works on Indian culture & religions have been widely applauded by the art world.

Kumar Gaikwad – His works reflect Indian culture and its heritage. He strives to capture the essence of Indian culture and traditions through his art. His works denote bright colours having thematic peculiarity and white backgrounds. His works are indicative of attractive colours and stylized forms in the unique stylish expressions.

Raju Autade – He works in Acrylic colours which mostly reveal a disciplined use of dots and vivid geometrical shapes. His works depict typical stylish presentation of various realms of life in an expressive style marked by unique iconic motifs and their colourful hues.

Kalpana Arya – Her works denote simplicity and memoirs of old walls, narrow lanes and by lanes in rural areas and lifestyle of the folk in that area. The works also depict the vignettes of vintage memories of her stay in that region. The works have a nostalgic visual perspective and denote apt colour combinations to suit the thematic peculiarity and relevance. Her cityscapes are very attractive and stylish.

Chetan Vaity – His sculptures in White marble showcase vivid realms of life in urban area and glimpses of historical traditions and heritage of Indian culture. His works e.g. Hourse and others indicate his thoughtful and innovative peculiarities to adorn the works with the desired visual effects in apt perspectives. His works are mostly the wonderful twists to the traditional forms as well as indicative of good craftsmanship.

Vaibhav Gaikwad – His sculptures in Basalt stone and Mixed Medium mostly reveal the relevance of various dreams and imaginations in human life. His presentations are stylish and in realistic style and indicate various norms of Indian culture and its traditional heritage along with the associated undercurrents in Society.

Makarand Joshi – His works in Water colours are bright and attractive. They are stylish and innovative and indicate the keen observational ability and creative instincts prevalent in him. The works have a totally different look having been adorned with the desired visual perspectives and parameters in apt arena. Good perspective and stylish presentation of the theme in an attractive form and perspective are the special features of the works.

Shreyas Khanvilkar – His works reflect the subtle nuances of the experience in Navy and Kinetic arts in relevant perspectives of visual fine arts. It shows an artistic amalgamation of old traditional and modern versions and modules of Indian Art & Culture. His works emphasize various philosophical aspects and dynamism in life and their relevant norms on an emotional plane.

