The Spirit Of Bowing Down The World.

One day suddenly she mentioned at home that she want to shift to Dubai because she sees good growth and money too there, which will improve her career, the reaction of all her family members is the same but they didn’t forbid her to go.

Every person needs inspiration, but the person whom we are going to talk about is a source of inspiration in itself, her personality is such that she herself has become the inspiration of today’s youth, Priyanka Tewari, Who doesn’t need an introduction, from T.V to the Cricket ground, she has hoisted her flag. Her life has been such that it is not easy for a girl to reach that destination. In spite of so many ups and downs, she faced every problem with determination.

Some get success first, and some get it later, She was always fond of doing something different. She left Kanpur only after her schooling and went to Lucknow for graduation, after some time her mind was filled from there too, She has been shifted to Delhi for computers because the technology was changing, and everyone was learning computers.

She lived in Dubai for 1.5 years and worked at the First Gulf Bank which was in Abu Dhabi, everything was going very well, everyone in her family was feeling proud of her, and their daughter made a mark on her own.

Suddenly life took such a turn and She was completely unprepared for it. When luck had something else in the store, then we couldn’t handle it.

She had a breakup, and tried a lot to get everything back to normal every thread of her relationship kept breaking in Dubai, She suddenly started feeling lonely and tried hard to understand herself but couldn’t, and Came back to Lucknow.

She was upset with herself, and couldn’t understand where to go, or what to do. She thought of changing her city again and shifted to Mumbai. Such a phase was going on in her life that she never wanted, Depression starts to dominate her and that change was easily visible to her. She was gaining weight continuously and didn’t feel like doing any work, and the girl who used to think only for herself suddenly disappeared.

Kehte hai na “Himmat-e-Marda Madad-e-Khuda”.

Gathering a lot of courage, She decided to do modeling, family support was always with her, never had any shortage of money, she used to live alone in a 1bhk flat, also kept a Santro car with her because her father has a remarkable word “Never forget your class”. She joined the most expensive gym in her area and started taking fitness training. Started her life from a new end, giving auditions, and knowing the whole process of how the film industry works like what is the work of a casting director. and how production houses work. She eagerly wants to learn the process, and after a while started getting assignments, and roles in TV shows like Savdhaan India, C.I.D, Pavitra Rishta, etc.

The colors of her hard work started showing again, and she started feeling confident again, in 2016 she went to Wankhede Stadium to enjoy I.P.L. and suddenly the mic came near to her and she deliver something for fun, this was completely random. Makers liked both her voice and confidence and she became the first female anchor of Mumbai Indians.

Everyone’s life struggles, but she was in competition with herself and never looked back again. Worked with Balaji, did a show with Ayushmann Khurrana, Won Best Styling Icon Filmfare Award in 2018, and did the first song with White Hill Production called “Line Marti Hai” which has 6 MILLION views on YouTube today.

When you are loyal to your work, the world also appreciates it.

She got another big opportunity to go to Lake Como, Italy where She got the chance to anchor Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding and it was only because of I.P.L that taught me a lot in 7 years.

The “Line Marti Hai” girl is now ready to host I.P.L 2023 for GUJRAT TITANS and is also well prepared for the film and very soon you all will see her acting in a new way with Jimmy Shergill.

Her life was a roller coaster ride, with ups and downs, and no matter what her experiences have been, She has learned something or the other belatedly.