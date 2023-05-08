The story of four colleagues who came together to build VSPAGY, a video-tech start-up that is changing the way brands engage with their customers.

VSPAGY

Mid-Day: Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. Could you please introduce yourselves and tell us a little bit about VSPAGY?

Pankaj: Good morning, and thank you for having us. I'm Pankaj, and this is my co-founders Pranay, Rashmi and Prabhat. We started VSPAGY in 2019, and we're a personalized video interactivity platform that enables businesses to engage their audience with customized video experiences.

Prabhat: Once we had a solid product, we began reaching out to potential clients and partners. We were able to secure our first enterprise client within a few months, and from there we started to see rapid growth.

Mid-Day: That sounds fascinating. Can you tell us more about your start-up journey so far?

Pranay: Sure. We've been on quite a ride since we started VSPAGY four years ago. We've seen tremendous growth, and we're proud to say that we've had over 500 million video streams on our platform to date. We've also achieved multiple milestones along the way and have been fortunate enough to work with some incredible clients.

Mid-Day: That's impressive. Could you tell us more about these milestones and clients?

Pranay: Of course. Some of our significant milestones include developing our AI-powered personalized video interactivity technology, launching our platform in its V2.0 now, expanding our team, and securing funding. Pankaj would you like to talk about our clients.

Pankaj: As for clients, we're proud to have worked with over 70 large enterprises, VSPAGY is trusted by some of the India's leading brands that include over 70 marque enterprises like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, AXIS Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank of India, Yes Bank, Max Life Insurance, HDFC Life, TATA AIG, SBI Life, Royal Sundaram, Hyundai Motors, Hero Motors, IndusInd Bank, Canara HSBC, Bajaj Alliance Life Insurance, AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, PineLabs, Fastrack, Blackberrys, amongst others.

Mid-Day: What challenges have you faced along the way, and how have you overcome them?

Prabhat: Like any startup, we've faced our fair share of challenges. One of the biggest was scaling our technology to handle the increasing demand from clients. We invested heavily in our infrastructure and hired additional engineers to help us address this issue.

Rashmi: Another challenge has been staying ahead of the curve in terms of technology and industry trends. We've made a concerted effort to keep up with the latest developments and incorporate them into our platform.

Mid-Day: That's incredible. What would you say sets VSPAGY apart from other video interactivity platforms?

Rashmi: We believe that our AI-powered personalized video interactivity platform sets us apart from other platforms. Our technology allows enterprise clients to create truly customized video experiences that engage their audiences at scale. We are the most cost effective SaaS platform in the world.

Additionally, our platform is incredibly user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for businesses to create and deploy their personalized videos.

Mid-Day: That sounds amazing. What's next for VSPAGY?

Pranay: We're constantly working to improve our platform and technology. We have some exciting updates and features in the pipeline that we can't wait to share with our clients. We're also looking to expand our client base and continue to help businesses engage their audiences with personalized video experiences.

Interviewer: Well, it sounds like you have an exciting future ahead.

Finally, what advice would you give to other entrepreneurs who are just starting out?

Pankaj: I would say it's important to focus on building a solid product that solves a real problem. It's also crucial to stay lean and nimble in the early stages, so you can adapt quickly as you learn more about your customers and the market.

Prabhat: I would also encourage entrepreneurs to surround themselves with a strong team of advisors and mentors. Starting a business can be tough, but having a support network can make all the difference.

Mid-Day: Thank you for taking the time to speak with us today, and we wish

you all the best.

Thank you for having us. It's been a pleasure.