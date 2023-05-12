Breaking News
Maharashtra political row: Sena factions promise more action
IIT-Bombay student suicide case: ‘SIT is ignoring caste discrimination’
Mumbai: Year on, fire brigade still looking for suitable drone
Maharashtra political row: Verdict brings a lot more to the Shinde-BJP table
Mumbai: All Aaditya’s allegations are ‘baseless’, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > The Sun The Moon and The Love In Between Faraaz Kazi and Sahar Quazes Latest Novel Takes Readers on a Riveting Journey through Love and Hope

The Sun, The Moon and The Love In Between: Faraaz Kazi and Sahar Quaze's Latest Novel Takes Readers on a Riveting Journey through Love and Hope

Updated on: 12 May,2023 06:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Kazi's storytelling prowess combined with Quaze's film writing background creates a compelling narrative that explores the complexities of human relationships, friendship, and hope.

The Sun, The Moon and The Love In Between: Faraaz Kazi and Sahar Quaze's Latest Novel Takes Readers on a Riveting Journey through Love and Hope


Faraaz Kazi, the young Indian author famous for his romantic tales, has once again captured the hearts of readers with his latest novel, "The Sun, The Moon and The Love In Between," co-authored with the talented film writer Sahar Quaze. The book tells the story of Azhar Siddiqui, a man in search of his soulmate, whose journey takes him through the vibrant city of Mumbai.


Kazi's storytelling prowess combined with Quaze's film writing background creates a compelling narrative that explores the complexities of human relationships, friendship, and hope. The novel's characters are authentic and relatable, making it easy for readers to become immersed in their story. The book's innovative approach to promotion is also noteworthy, as it is the first to launch a unique-styled cover as an NFT, allowing fans to invest in it using Ethereum.



Kazi’s co-author, Sahar Quaze is a talented writer whose unique approach to storytelling draws from her experiences as a media professional and avid traveler. Her collaboration with Kazi adds a new dimension to the emotional depth of the novel. Quaze is also a dedicated advocate for mental health, using her words and experiences to support others. She is a member of the Film Writer Association (SWA) and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) and is the community owner of Coto App, an app designed for women by women.


"The Sun, The Moon and The Love In Between" has already received numerous positive reviews from Bookstagram bloggers and critics, and it is not hard to see why. The book's captivating storyline combines romance, mystery, and suspense, making it a must-read for those seeking an engaging and heartfelt story. Published by Vishwakarma Publications, this literary masterpiece is a testament to the authors' skill and creativity.

In conclusion, "The Sun, The Moon and The Love In Between" is a beautifully written novel that will capture the hearts of readers worldwide. Faraaz Kazi and Sahar Quaze's collaboration is a triumph, and their skillful writing creates a story that is both believable and appealing. This book is a testament to the power of love, friendship, and hope and is not to be missed.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK