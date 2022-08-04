The Television Events that United the World

Very few events have stopped the world in a significant way. Moreover, those events greatly impacted the minds of the people of the whole world.

In some of the events, the world population showed love, and in others, grievance, but people around the world participated in these events.

Below we have listed the top 5 events that stopped the world .

Barack Obama' Inauguration - 20/01/09 - 1BN viewers - 14% World population

America is one of the most powerful countries in the world. Therefore, people of the whole world keep an eye on the activities of America.

In the same way, when there was the inauguration of Barack Obama, more than 1BN viewers watched it and showed their love for the newly elected President.





This incident was broadcast on global television, and the home country of Barack Obama's father, Kenya, observed a public holiday on that day.

A midnight ball was held at State Elementary School Menteng 01, the school Obama attended as a child.

The event was celebrated with fireworks, and a huge celebration was observed in the city of Obama in Japan. In addition, people showed their love for Obama by dancing and singing that day.

Prince Charles and Diana's Wedding - 29/07/81 - 750M viewers - 17% global population

In 1981, the wedding of the century between Prince Charles and Lady Diana was watched by more than 750M worldwide viewers.

This event was observed at St. Paul's Cathedral with the gathering of 3500 guests, but more than two million people lined up in the streets to mark the celebration of the occasion.

An amount of $600,000 was spent on military and police for the management of the crowd in this event.

APOLLO 11 MOON LANDING – 20/07/69 – 650M viewers – 18% global population

The dream of landing on the moon was seen by NASA and other space organizations around the world. But NASA was the first space agency to land on the moon. People worldwide knew that this event was very encouraging and would create a significant impact on the human race.

More than 650m people around the globe watched Neil Armstrong becoming the first person to land on the moon.

THE WALL: LIVE IN BERLIN - 21/07/90 – 1BN viewers – 18% global population

The wall live in Berlin was one of the biggest concerts in the world. More than 350,000 people attended this concert.

However, more than 1 billion people around the 52 countries watched the event.

The preparation for this event started nearly eight months before the event, and a vast stage of 170m long and 25m high was built for the event.

BEIJING OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY – 08/08/08 – 1.4BN viewers – 21% global population

The Olympics is an event participated by all of the world's athletes. All the counties cheer for their players and hope they win more medals for their country.

The Beijing Olympics had created a new television viewing record in the world. The opening ceremony of Beijing Olympics was viewed by more than 1.4 billion people around the world, and 105 heads of state and government attended the event, which makes it the largest gathering of world leaders at a sporting event.