The Travel Planners - The World Winning Inbound Tour Operators

People today are delving into nature to overcome social isolation and mental anguish following Covid.

Since people want to reconnect with nature, enjoy the lush green scenic landscapes and crystal clear beaches once again make Kerala being the god's own country, a sought-after destination. In such a circumstance a perfect travel planning agency that knows better travel deals and trip itineraries can only provide conveyance and accommodation to individuals and groups scheduling trips. Choosing the ideal tour operator isn't an easy business. There’s a lot of research and understanding required since the success of your trip depends on it. Hence arrives The Travel Planners - the one-stop solution for all your travel needs.

The Travel Planners In Detail

The Travel Planners is South India's leading ISO 9001-2000 certified tour operator providing tailor-made holidays to the state. It was founded in 1999 by the strong visionary Mr. Anish Kumar P. K, the present CEO of the agency. The Travel Planners has grown to become one of the leading and most respected operators recognized by the Ministry Of Tourism, Government of India for their uninterrupted services for the last 22 years. They are the fastest growing tour company in Kerala with the mission of providing unique tours and are best known for their personalized and professional tour services. They run all their trips in a socially, culturally, economically, and environmentally responsible manner.

The 5 Awesome Holiday Packages Offered By The Agency For Kerala.

Times magazine chose Kerala, 'the queen of Malabar' as one of the greatest places to visit in 2022 and there is a tremendous increase in Holiday Package bookings to South India says the CEO Anish Kumar P.K.

The 5 major holiday package offers in Kerala:

KERALA HONEYMOON PACKAGE

The CEO said that the newlyweds would like to spend their honeymoon in Kerala, staying in the luxury pool villas of resorts in Munnar and Kumarakom. There are a variety of entertaining honeymoon packages available extending to a week. Here travelers can choose between standard and luxury honeymoon packages. The backwaters of Kerala with a romantic houseboat accommodation, the cool hill stations of Munnar and Wayanad, the wildlife of Thekkady, beaches of Kovalam and Marari give the honeymooners in Kerala to explore and discover the wonders of nature.

MADURAI-KODAIKANAL-RAMESHWARAM TOUR PACKAGE

A Temple tour of Madurai Rameshwaram and a leisure stay at Kodaikanal are the highlights of this tour. The tour covers Madurai, one of the most famous pilgrimage centers in India. The best thing about Madurai is its Meenakshi Amman Temple, which not only becomes a holy experience for visitors but also proves itself to be an architectural marvel with its thousands of statues and carvings. The city of Madurai has a lot to offer to tourists, as is evident by its nickname ‘Thoonga Nagaram’, which means ‘the city that never sleeps’. The Madurai experience is followed up by a grand entry to ‘God’s Own Country’, the State of Kerala, via Kovalam, its most famous beach destination.

KERALA TOUR PACKAGES

People ask for short-duration trips as well as long-duration trips with budget-friendly and luxury hotels. The five nights and six-day tour covers destinations like Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady, and Alleppey. The 4-night and 5 days tour can also cover those four destinations mentioned above within a shorter duration. With the Best of Kerala package, you can cover popular destinations like Trivandrum, Kovalam, Houseboat cruise, Thekkady, Munnar, and Cochin. The Kerala Family Tour package covers destinations like Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, Houseboat cruise, and Kovalam. You can visit Cochin, Munnar, Thekkady, Alleppey, and Poovar in six night and seven-day tour with the Kerala package tour offer, and with a Wayanad Coorg Tour package, you can cover Calicut, Wayanad, Coorg, and Kannur in four nights and five days term.

AYURVEDIC RETREAT

The Ayur Villa is a Boutique luxury private retreat for a family vacation or private stay with Ayurveda, Yoga, and meditation to rejuvenate body, mind, and soul. The package offers luxury food and accommodation, a doctor's regular consultation, daily Ayurveda therapy, yoga practice, a refreshing pool, proximity to the beach, etc. With Ayur Villa, travelers will get the best possible rejuvenating experience and an opportunity to improve both mentally and physically.

KERALA HOLIDAY PACKAGES

The Travel Planners give special stress on providing a better cultural experience to the travelers along with sightseeing. They customize their holiday packages according to the needs of travelers. They have different tour packages from different Indian cities including Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. They also organize Kerala tour packages from 3 to 6 days. Trivandrum Tour Package, Tour Packages for Corporates, Kerala Package, Mysore Coorg Tour Package, Coorg Ooty Tour Package, Ooty Wayanad Package, etc are some of the famous packages offered by the company.

