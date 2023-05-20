The Ultimate Guide to AWS Certification in 2023: Is It Worth It?

As the demand for cloud computing services continues to surge, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has emerged as a dominant player in the global market.

AWS offers a diverse array of cloud computing solutions encompassing computing, storage, networking, and databases. As the adoption of cloud technology shows no signs of slowing down, obtaining AWS certification has become a popular career move among IT professionals seeking to augment their skills and progress in their chosen field.

This article delves into the advantages of AWS certification, the different certification tracks one can pursue, the associated certification expenses, and how to prepare for the exams.

Benefits:

There are numerous benefits to obtaining an AWS certification, both for individuals and organizations. Here are some of the key benefits:

1. Increased Job Opportunities: With the increasing adoption of cloud technology, there is a high demand for professionals with AWS skills. According to the AWS Certified Global Salary Survey, AWS-certified professionals earn an average salary of even up to INR 1 Crore per year, making it a lucrative career option.

2. Enhanced Skills and Knowledge: AWS certification demonstrates a level of proficiency and knowledge in cloud computing services. It enhances the skills of an individual in cloud computing, which is a rapidly growing field.

3. Credibility: AWS certification adds credibility to an individual's resume, making them stand out in the job market. It also demonstrates a commitment to continuous learning and professional development.

4. Improved Job Performance: With enhanced skills and knowledge, individuals can perform their job roles more effectively and efficiently.

AWS Certification Paths

AWS certification is divided into four levels of proficiency: Foundational, Associate, Professional, and Specialty. Here is a breakdown of each level and the certification paths available:

1. Foundational: This level validates a basic understanding of AWS services and their uses. The only certification at this level is the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner.

2. Associate: This level validates technical skills and experience in designing and deploying AWS services. There are three certifications available at this level: AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate, AWS Certified Developer – Associate, and AWS Certified SysOps Administrator – Associate.

3. Professional: This level validates advanced technical skills and experience in designing and operating AWS services. There are two certifications available at this level: AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional and AWS Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional.

4. Speciality: This level validates specialised technical skills in specific AWS services. There are six certifications available at this level: AWS Certified Advanced Networking – Specialty, AWS Certified Data Analytics – Specialty, AWS Certified Security – Specialty, AWS Certified Machine Learning – Specialty, AWS Certified Alexa Skill Builder – Specialty, and AWS Certified Database – Specialty.

AWS Certification Cost

The cost of AWS certification varies depending on the level and type of certification. The cost of the Foundational level certification, AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, is INR 8000. The cost of Associate level certifications is INR 12,000 each. The cost of Professional level certifications is $300 each. The cost of Specialty level certifications is INR 25,000 each.

Preparing for the AWS Certification Exam

1. AWS Training: AWS offers various training programs and courses to help individuals prepare for the certification exams. These programs cover various topics, such as AWS core services, security, and architecture. AWS training program can be taken in-person, online, or through self-paced courses.

2. Practice Tests: Practice tests are a great way to prepare for exams. They provide an opportunity to test your knowledge and identify areas where you need to improve.

3. Hands-on Experience: Hands-on experience is essential for AWS certification. It is important to have experience in designing, deploying, and operating AWS services to be able to pass the certification exams.

4. Exam Study Guides: AWS provides exam study guides for each certification exam. These guides provide an overview of the topics covered in the exam and sample questions to help you prepare for the exams.

Is It Worth It to Get AWS Certified?

The decision to pursue AWS certification depends on a variety of factors, including your career goals, current skill set, and job market demand. Here are some potential benefits to consider:

1. Career advancement: Getting this certification can demonstrate to potential employers that you have the skills and knowledge necessary to work with AWS technologies.

2. Higher salary: According to Global Knowledge's IT Skills and Salary Report, AWS certifications are among the top-paying certifications in the IT industry.

3. Job market demand: AWS is one of the leading cloud computing providers, and the demand for professionals with AWS skills and certifications is expected to continue to grow.

4. Personal growth: It can provide an opportunity for personal and professional growth, as you expand your knowledge and skills in cloud computing.

Conclusion

AWS certification can be a valuable investment for individuals looking to advance their careers in cloud computing. With a variety of certification paths and training options available, individuals can choose the path that best suits their goals and learning preferences. The potential benefits, including career advancement, higher salary, and job market demand, can make it a worthwhile investment.