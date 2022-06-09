The upcoming song “Zumba Zumba” before release creates much buzz in the music world

The song by Elegant Eye Music and Honey Pahwa ft. Mraimdy will be released on 10th June 2022

The upcoming song “Zumba Zumba”

Out of the many industries doing extremely great over the years and attaining much momentum for reasons more than one, no one can deny how the music realm has been exceeding limits and creating major success stories in the form of several hit songs that have remained at the top of the music charts for the longest time. Especially the Indian music scene has been one which has paved the way for outstanding success for many artists nationally and internationally, including collaborations, which have brought more glory to the industry as a whole. This time as well, we noticed how a song, much before its release, has already become a talking point in the industry. We are talking about the upcoming song “Zumba Zumba,” which has been creating a lot of buzz in the music world right now.

Zumba Zumba will be soon released on 10th June 2022, and listeners and music lovers can’t wait for enough for the song to drop on streaming platforms. The song made under Elegant Eye Music in association with Green Chant Production offers a different musical vibe with singer Honey Pahwa, ft. Mraimdy and Indrani Bhattacharjee. The song features Leena Kaur, singer Honey Pahwa, and Mraimdy. The euphonic voice of Honey and the rapping by Mraimdy have added more excitement into people’s hearts. The song is also composed and written by Honey Pahwa, while it is arranged by Bunty Junior.

The rap by Mraimdy exudes his passion and love for music and his madness to express himself in a poetic flow. The song’s whole vibe with Mraimdy on the screen, along with singer/composer/lyricist Honey Pahwa makes it even more appealing and entertaining. Director Gagan Randhawa and Co-director Ammy Phutela have tried to showcase a fun background with girls at a Zumba class and the leads singing the song for them.

Producers Honey Pahwa and Ajay Jain have also made sure to make the song keeping in mind the youth and how well it can connect to them through the lyrics and rap.

Watch out for the upcoming song this June.