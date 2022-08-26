The world comes together for 7,00,00,000 plus Navkar Mantra chants with Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb

A universal mantra sadhana joins Jains and non-Jains from across the world under the guidance of Rashtrasant Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb

Paryushan Mahaparva, the most auspicious 8-day festival for Jains, is here. On 25th August, 2022, lakhs of Jains and non-Jains from across the world came together for chanting 7,00,00,000+ Navkar mantras under the guidance of Rashtrasant Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb. Param Gurudev, a Jain spiritual leader and the founder of Parasdham (a socio-religious organisation in India with humanitarian and spiritually elevating missions across the world), is an ardent mantra sadhak. And seekers felt blessed to experience this extraordinary mantra sadhana under his guidance.

What is Namaskar Mantra?

Mantras are age-old tools in the Indian culture that use the power of vibrations to create a positive impact on one’s self and surroundings. However, while most mantras are dedicated to an individual or entity, Namaskar (Navkar) Mantra is unique. It is not dedicated to any one person; it is dedicated to good qualities and all the souls in the world who possess those good qualities.

While Jain philosophy is a theist philosophy, it has a very unique definition of God. It propounds that every soul has the power and potential to become God, only if we purify ourselves and overcome our own bad qualities. There are 5 categories of souls who are virtuous and worth doing Namaskar to:

Arihants – the souls who have gained victory over their attachments and aversion

Siddhas – the perfected ones who have attained Nirvana

Acharyas – the spiritual leaders or Gurus

Upadhyays – the learned saints who expound the sacred scriptures

Sadhu-Sadhvijis – all the saints and ascetics of this world who are making an effort to evolve their good qualities and have accepted the vows of lifelong non-violence, truth, non-stealing, celibacy and non-possessiveness.

And so, Namaskar mantra bows down to the qualities of these five souls with the intent that we may also develop qualities like them.

The Universal Mantra Project

The Namaskar Mantra is universal because of its distinctive characteristic that it worships qualities and it respects every soul who possesses good qualities. It is thus regarded as a universal mantra. Just as alphabets have never been created, they simply exist; in the same way, this timeless mantra has no creator. It exists since the time good qualities exist in this world. And it will never be destroyed too.

On 25 August, 2022, more than 1,00,000 individuals, without any discrimination of caste, creed or faith, came together to chant this mantra early in the morning on one day at one time.

40+ schools arranged a special programme for their students to participate in this mantra recitation. Thousands of children diligently chanted the mantra which is known to sharpen memory power, increase cognitive skills and boost self-confidence. 30+ old age homes and orphanages organised this unique mantra chanting session for their residents to instil positivity and bring inner peace. Leading celebrities and professionals from all walks of life came together and joined in the mantra chanting. You can revisit the entire event on Parasdham’s YouTube Channel.

108+ organisations under We Jain One Jain joined in the event from across the world. 70+ Jain centres under JAINA

Paryushan Mahaparva in sanidhya of Rashtrasant Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb is being celebrated at Punadi, Kutch. A host of events have been organised every day from 24 – 31 August, 2022 – Inner Cleaning Meditation Course (early morning 7.00 – 8.00 am IST), Daily pravachans which will also showcase inspiring short films and dramas (8.30 am IST onwards), Evening pravachans (8.30 pm IST onwards) and Special Youth Paryushan English sessions (10.00 – 11.00 pm IST). The events will be webcast LIVE on Parasdham website, YouTube and Facebook, and Telecast on Soham Channel and Santvani Channel.

