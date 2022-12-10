theatre actor, model anushkaa daas eyes web series, Anushkaa feels exploring new mediums will help her grow as an actor

Theatre actor, model Anushkaa Daas eyes web series_01

Mumbai, December 10: Well-known theater actor and trained classical dancer Anushkaa Daas is keen to make a mark in the entertainment world, and is eyeing good roles in web series on popular Over the Top (OTT) platforms.

The talented model and actor from Kolkata, who has now made Mumbai her home, has been acting in theatre for quite some time, and feels working in web series will help her grow as an actor and person.

“I have always wanted to make a career in acting, which is why I chose to work in theater. Theater has been a great learning experience. I have been lucky and blessed to have had the opportunity to hone my skills. While I want to continue doing plays, as an actor and artist, I feel the need to push the boundaries and explore new mediums. There are many successful artists who started with theater before making a name for themselves on TV or the big screen, and I want to be one of them,” says Anushkaa.

Anushkaa, a trained kathak dancer, is looking for acting opportunities in web series and is in talks with various production homes.

“OTT platforms continue to grow in popularity and present a great opportunity for emerging artists like me to showcase their talent before a wider audience. Talks are going on with some producers and I am confident of getting a good break very soon. In fact, there were a couple of offers already, but I wasn’t happy with the kind of roles I was offered and turned them down. I am very clear that I will not accept any work just for the sake of getting a break. I am waiting for the right opportunity and I am sure it will come at the right time,” says the model.

The beauty, who is blessed with a height of 5’8’’, is not ruling out a career in Bollywood or regional films either.

“Making it big in Bollywood is the ultimate dream and aspiration for any Indian actor. I know that it is not easy to break into Bollywood, especially if you don’t belong to a family that is already a part of the industry. Even though belonging to a family is no guarantee for success, it just becomes somewhat easier. For now, my target is to get roles in web series. Bollywood and regional films may follow. I am not thinking so much ahead for now,” says Anushkaa, who is also actively involved in social causes and is the founder of Moon Charitable Foundation.