Evacuation of residents of Zone VI and not from other places in project-affected colonies in Mulund. Factual clarification from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration.

Reports alleging financial irregularities in the construction of flats for project-affected people in Mulund and expressing fears that it will create instability once the project-affected people come here. It is being circulated in the media as well as on social media. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration categorically denies the allegations. There is no truth in these reports. In order to avoid spreading misinformation in this regard, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration is issuing factual explanations as follows:

Need for flats of project affected-

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) implements various projects for civic amenities and infrastructure in the City of Mumbai as well as for implementing the development plan. While setting up the project, the relocation of the affected persons is part of the rehabilitation process and they are given a flat of 300 square feet of mat area. The sources of construction of flats (rehabilitation flats) for project affected are extremely limited. In the last seven years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received only 2,113 rehabilitation flats from government authorities and 3,091 new ones by developing the civic body's own plots. Rehabilitation flats have been constructed.

Huge increase in demand for rehabilitation flats- In 2019 , the BMC needed 35,000 rehabilitation flats. In 2023 , it increased to 74,752 residential flats. As the resources currently available are inadequate to construct rehabilitation flats and involve private land owners/developers to meet the huge demand, Regulation 33 under the provisions of the Development Control and Promotion Rules, 2034 on the land owned by them. Section 3 of 10.The bmc decided to construct rehabilitation flats under Section 11. This is because of the lack of rehabilitation flats, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) is facing delays in the implementation of infrastructure projects and reservations in the development plan, leading to delays in the projects. Costs are rising. There have been a lot of audit notes about the rehabilitation of project-affected people delaying the completion of the project and increasing the cost of the project.

Opposition to rehabilitation of project-affected flats only at specific places, hence perimeter-wise flats- The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier constructed flats of project-affected people at Mahul, Chembur and Mankhurd. They were done. Across Mumbai, the affected project-affected people were being shifted while constructing municipal infrastructure projects, road development, widening of drains, schools and hospitals, etc. However, there was opposition from the project-affected people to relocate to this particular place, resulting in the project being stalled. In view of this, the Municipal Corporation decided to construct flats of project victims in each circle, so that rehabilitation can be done in the local area itself. It is also important to provide as much space as possible to build a sufficient number of flats in each circle. Therefore, the BMC decided to construct 5,000 to 10,000 rehabilitation flats on private plots.

The financial condition of the Municipal Corporation is intact while constructing rehabilitation flats on private land- The cash flow of the Municipal Corporation is affected due to non-payment of cash for construction of rehabilitation flats. No. Similarly, rehabilitation flats are available at a lower rate than the market price. Therefore, this option is very feasible and appropriate. In other words, allegations of financial fraud in rehabilitation flat projects on private land are baseless.

Fears that the houses of project-affected people in Mulund could put pressure or instability on infrastructure are unfounded-

The fear that the houses to be built in Mulund (East) under the Rehabilitation Flats project of the project victims will create a strain on the infrastructure in Mulund or create instability. It's baseless and unfounded. The reasons for this are as follows.

1) Rehabilitation houses in Mulund as mentioned above are subject to the provisions of the Development Control and Promotion Rules, 2034. Section 3 of 10.11 is being constructed as per the requirements of The Interior and Zone VI . It will provide about 7,000 homes and bring in about 28,000 to 35,000 residents, ranging from four to five members per household.

2) Even if the plot had not been used for rehabilitation project houses, since the plot was under development, the plot owner would have set up a private housing project on it. In other words, at least 15,000 to 20,000 residents would have come in by creating private flats. In other words, the project does not put much additional burden on the urban population in mulund area due to rehabilitation flats.

3) The residents coming to the rehabilitation flats in Mulund are from outside, not from anywhere else, but mainly in Zone VI i.e. Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund areas. Only residents affected by the projects will be residents. This means that there is no question of Bangladeshi nationals coming to the project at Mulund. The only difference is that those who were living in affected footpaths, slums along drains and similar places will be shifted to these rehabilitation flats. In other words, economically poor people in the same surrounding areas will come to good quality flats. As a result, it is also completely unreasonable to say that outsiders will increase the local population.

4)Most importantly, it is also not correct to say that the project in Mulund will put pressure on infrastructure. This is because infrastructure development is not limited to just a flat project or colony. Infrastructure is built by considering the entire Mumbai metropolitan area, preparing a development plan, taking into account the future population and their needs. According to that plan, infrastructure works are undertaken. The project-affected people coming to Mulund are residents of the surrounding areas of Ghatkopar, Mulund, Bhandup and Vikhroli in Zone 6, which means they will not come from outside. There is no question of people from Bangladesh coming there.

Since the project-affected people still live nearby, they still have to provide civil services. As a result, the fear that separate civic amenities will have to be created for rehabilitation flat holders is also unfounded.

5) On the contrary, the relocation of the project affected people will improve their quality of life. People living in slums or similar colonies will be able to get good shelter. Also, if their migration is expedited, infrastructure projects in the area will also be expedited. Therefore, the entire population will benefit from the projects. This means that the quality of life and civic amenities of the citizens of the entire area as a whole will contribute to the improvement. It is completely wrong to say that this will adversely affect the lifestyle and health of the people of Mulund East or cause instability in the area.

This disclosure is being made in order to clear up misconceptions among the public.

