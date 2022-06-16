These 5 E-commerce brands will be a game-changer in Indian E-Retail

It's no secret that business has evolved dramatically during the last decade.

The development of experiential marketing and social media has completely altered the retail experience. It holds immense promise for the future, being distinctly different from brick & mortar with the advancement of technology. The sector is young, the business is catching up fast, and the space is swarmed with too many new players.

Here are 5 companies disrupting the E-commerce space with their business:

Wooden Street is an online furniture store offering exclusive custom made & ready to order furniture with the best price & quality standards in the market. The brand has more than 8000+ products in-store, focusing on innovative multi-utility designs catering to the needs of around 50,000+ customers. It is a one-stop online marketplace that brings alive the aesthetics of your home, giving it an elegant look and a luxurious feel.

Pritihome.com is an Indian local furniture & lifestyle brand that offers interior collections for homes. The brand endorses contemporary designs, expressed by clean lines and embellished with a modern touch. This Jodhpur based startup is founded by Priti Lohiya & Her husband Hritesh Lohiya. Pritihome.com has become a household name in the home furnishing segment by offering products of innovative designs, high quality, and great value, which have redefined the category itself. Starting as a furniture manufacturer, the company has positioned itself as a curator of lifestyle. It is now one of the fastest-growing establishments that have rejuvenated the traditional concept of home decor.

Rosemoore, established in 2007, is an English home fragrance brand and has been a huge success across the UK and Europe. It is now becoming a brand of choice in India as well. The Rosemoore range is luxurious yet affordable with high quality scented products, all packaged beautifully and designed for every room in the home.

Otipy

Otipy is a m-commerce Agri-tech startup, (operated by Crofarm India Ltd.) for fresh produce in India. Otipy connects end consumers to farmers through a community of resellers who handle the last-mile delivery of fresh produce. Launched in 2020, the start-up has expanded its product portfolio, now along with fresh and chemical free fruits and vegetables it also includes dairy, bakery and grocery. In a timespan of 2 years, Otipy has become the largest Online Seller of Fruits and vegetables in Delhi-NCR.

Aaccho is a brand unifying the rich diversity in the Indian tradition and culture of clothing. Its wide range of apparel attempts to capture the rich cultural diversity of traditional colours & hand block prints on a single platform by bringing beautiful Indian ethnic and handcrafted products. Each Aachho outfit is curated from organic fabrics and is known for emphasizing breathability and airiness.