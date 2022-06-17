Think Like The Minimalist’ - A must-read for the creative industry on the art and science of minimalism

The business impact of creativity is undeniable, especially in a world where every brand is fighting hard to attract and retain customers.

Packed with detailed techniques, actionable pointers and humorous anecdotes, this will be the go-to manual for anyone wanting to succeed in the design and marketing industry

Think Like The Minimalist,’ details out the techniques of Minimalist Thinking with real-life case studies across diverse fields like marketing, brand strategy and User Experience (UX) Design. It also enables the reader to apply what they’ve learned with interactive tasks and the battle-tested recommendations on mastering execution. The book will act as a north star for both students as well as professionals in the creative industry who wish to understand the techniques that can be used to create thought-provoking design.

In this short and insight-packed read, the authors Chirag Gander and Sahil Vaidya, the founders of The Minimalist have shared the secret techniques of minimalism that have helped The Minimalist garner a cult following of over 200,000 people and grow their company to become one of India’s most well known creative solutions companies.

Mr. Chirag Gander, Co-founder, The Minimalist, shares the story behind why they felt the need to launch this book - There’s a strong impetus behind writing this book. Ever since we started The Minimalist and launched its unique brand of minimalistic design and content, we have been approached by numerous organizations, brands, and universities to talk about how we consistently come up with thought provoking work. We came to realise that this is indeed a repeatable process that uses a number of different techniques and ideas that we’ve developed over the years. So this book is our effort at codifying this IP and turning it into an accessible guide for anyone who wants to learn exactly how it’s done.

Adding to it, Mr. Sahil Vaidya, Co-founder, The Minimalist, said, “Creativity is often likened to magic, and many works of creativity often convey that impression to the viewer. We believe that in our case, certain techniques can yield the same magical results for anyone with a decent skill in design or communication if learned, applied, and practiced. It is our endeavor that after learning the art of minimalism, the reader will not just decipher the exact ideas that went into creating the magic that we often see in the world’s best communication but will also develop a set of powerful techniques that shall enable them to create that very same effect, thereby turning what seems like magic into a repeatable process. This book is best seen as a guide for both students as well as professionals in the creative industry.”

Designers, copywriters, social media marketers, brand managers and marketing managers can tremendously benefit from the ideas and apply them directly to their work. The book will be available across India and online at Rs. 499/ only and published by Crossword – The Write Place.