Thinking, Transforming and Enhancing Qualities of a Social Influencer with Mohammed Umar M

Language and writing skills are the fundamental aspects of direction and script writing to develop the good content oriented product.

These are the words of an young artist namely Mohammed Umar M. who was born in Bellary, Karnataka. He is an actor, social media influencer, model and social worker. He knows the art of Direction, Production and Script Writing. According to Umar, there are so many stories around us if we feel them from the heart, they are waiting to be told and I am already on the journey where soon I will be telling these stories from my point of views. One short story film Umar has directed was 'Call Me If You Need Blood.' It was shot in multiple languages and got the love from the people of every age group. His creativity and imagination have always come up with originality.

Apart from these, Mohammed Umar M is also stepping in the music industry. He made cover songs for the ’80s and 90’s hit songs and also collaborated with brands like Nutrainix, Blue Nectar, Luxura Sciences, etc.

Moreover, he always makes himself indulge in social activities like on January 2, 2022, he, alongside his family, settled an organization named “UH” – Umar Humanity, through which he hepls the people who are in need. Its a social organization that works 24×7. He is the person with cool attitude, he is humble and he never fails to make others feel good in his company.

