Breaking News
Now, Munawar Faruqui’s Mumbai show cancelled, reason still a mystery
Maharashtra: Over 42,000 teaching jobs vacant for past 10 years in state
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 818 new Covid-19 cases and one death
Mumbai court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till Sep 5
Home > Brand Media News > Thinking Transforming and Enhancing Qualities of a Social Influencer with Mohammed Umar M

Thinking, Transforming and Enhancing Qualities of a Social Influencer with Mohammed Umar M

Updated on: 22 August,2022 04:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Language and writing skills are the fundamental aspects of direction and script writing to develop the good content oriented product.

Thinking, Transforming and Enhancing Qualities of a Social Influencer with Mohammed Umar M


These are the words of an young artist namely Mohammed Umar M. who was born in Bellary, Karnataka. He is an actor, social media influencer, model and social worker. He knows the art of Direction, Production and Script Writing. According to Umar, there are so many stories around us if we feel them from the heart, they are waiting to be told and I am already on the journey where soon I will be telling these stories from my point of views. One short story film Umar has directed was 'Call Me If You Need Blood.' It was shot in multiple languages and got the love from the people of every age group. His creativity and imagination have always come up with originality.


 

Apart from these, Mohammed Umar M is also stepping in the music industry. He made cover songs for the ’80s and 90’s hit songs and also collaborated with brands like Nutrainix, Blue Nectar, Luxura Sciences, etc. 


 

Moreover, he always makes himself indulge in social activities like on January 2, 2022, he, alongside his family, settled an organization named “UH” – Umar Humanity, through which he hepls the people who are in need. Its a social organization that works 24×7. He is the person with cool attitude, he is humble and he never fails to make others feel good in his company.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK