This Doctors Day Thanking Physicians, Surgeons, And All Healthcare Professionals For Their Tireless Efforts.

On National Doctors' Day, we take the opportunity to express our gratitude to doctors for their commitment and service.

ADVERTISEMENT

This day also serves as a reminder of the tremendous significance of healthcare and the immense contribution of doctors in our lives. Here we have three doctors or healthcare professionals who have been serving people with true dedication.

1. Archis Joshi, Healthcare professional at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

From the moment of birth to the final breath, the first and last person a human encounters is often a doctor, also known as a Health Care Practitioner (HCP). Regardless of wealth or status, everyone relies on doctors. "Throughout the years, I have come to view a doctor's office as a sacred space that embodies the principles of inclusivity. Doctors treat individuals of all religions, castes, and ethnicities, employing the universal language of science. They dedicate a significant portion of their lives to hospitals, which I believe serve as emotional hubs from the beginning of life to its end. I admire their ability to balance the emotional aspects of patient care while remaining focused on providing scientific treatment. Through their merit, skills, and attitude, Indian doctors have even established a thriving market in "medical tourism." Many Indian doctors possess a wealth of clinical experience that surpasses even landmark clinical trials. With their blend of scientific excellence and compassion, doctors have secured a permanent place in the hearts of their patients. Those whose lives they save will forever hold a cherished image of their doctors. As both a healthcare professional and a patient, I express my heartfelt gratitude and extend a big thank you to these remarkable individuals known as doctors." says Archis Joshi.

He adds

"Maine dekha hai tumhare kadamon ko chalate hue

Phool Kam aur kaaton ka kafila jaroor

Nabashiz aur Inayat ki kadar na ho

Tere kartavya main na bevafai mili na kasoor”

2. Dr. Babu Sudhakar Chairman and Managing Director Serene Envirotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Babu Sudhakar is the Chairman and Managing Director of Serene Envirotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. a Mumbai based start-up company which is into reinforcing community wellbeing with its innovative, customer centric and eco-friendly health-tech products, meant for domestic and personal use. The company has introduced two magnificent devices. udazH TM , India’s first portable Molecular Hydrogen inhaler as a personal wellness tool ,Molecular hydrogen is the latest buzzword in the booming wellness industry, and its potential as a preventative wellness tool is too big to ignore. Hydrogen is a gas that is found in trace amounts in the air. Hydrogen can act as an antioxidant and is thought to protect cells from oxidative stress-related damage. It can be inhaled as a gas at low concentrations and udazH X8 India’s first portable Molecular Hydrogen generating bottle, boasting of technology, that focuses on automation. udazH X8, with high hydrogen production capacity and a high end design and a real-time display, is surely an exciting way to generate hydrogen rich water.

Dr. Babu Sudhakar vision of bringing hydrogen for health in India is getting in shape with the help of udazH. The udazH product line is a testament to our commitment to providing preventive health and wellness solutions for a better future. They are committed to create innovative products that are drugless, safe, and beneficial for health.udazH’s vision of innovation and quality has earned it a reputation as a trusted healthcare brand in India and across Asia.

3. Dr. Sitanshu Singh, Director Yessthetics Face Clinic & Bombay Blood Bank

Dr. Sitanshu Singh hails from Lucknow who is one of the top Facial Aesthetician and has been running his Clinic which is amongst the best hair transplant clinic in Lucknow. His team comprises of Facial Plastic Surgeons,Dentists and Hair transplant Surgeons which are best in the city. Yessthetics Face Clinic offers best Hair,Skin, Dental and Laser treatments. He along with his team is trying his best to bring out the best in people by making them feel good. He recently started his Charitable Blood Bank for saving lives of people in dire need. “Bombay Blood Bank has been our dream project and it is going to help so many people in need. This was possible because of two other Doctor friends of mine, Dr. Tabish Tahir Khan and Dr. Aaqib Hussain Ansari. We are trying our best to help as many people as possible” says Dr. Sitanshu Singh ( www.Instagram.com/sitanshu_singh_chauhan ). This can be rightly claimed that this is the biggest blood bank in Lucknow with an area of more than 4000sqft.