This New DeFi Coin is Making Strides in the DeFi Market, While Polkadot (DOT) and Injective (INJ) Face Challenges

Discover the rising star in the Defi market, a new DeFi coin making significant strides, contrasting with challenges faced by Polkadot (DOT) and Injective (INJ)

Amidst market volatility, Polkadot (DOT) grapples with recent challenges while retaining community optimism for a rebound. In contrast, the price of Injective (INJ) struggles to break through a price barrier to reach new highs. Meanwhile, the Pullix (PLX) Defi cryptocurrency garners significant interest, boasting an astounding 350% return on investment for early registrants during presale and additional 150% since Uniswap listing. This exceptional performance sets the stage for the upcoming launch of Pullix's native PLX token in the coming weeks.

Will The Optimistic Community Predictions For a Rebound Hold True for Polkadot (DOT)?

Looking at the weekly chart, the Polkadot price has recently faced challenges in breaking out of its recent declines. Shooting up to nearly $11, before it subsequently fell sharply to the $9.90 price level. Despite witnessing a notable 48.04% increase in the past month, Polkadot’s weekly price ranges from $8.04 to $10.73, reflecting a modest 16.38% surge.

Meanwhile, optimism within the Polkadot community prevails, with the majority anticipating a rise in the price of Polkadot over the next few days. Looking ahead, analysts forecast that if investors purchase the dip, the Polkadot cryptocurrency will experience a rebound and bounce up.

Injective (INJ) Token Anticipate New Highs And Breakthroughs Beyond The $40 Barrier

Injective (INJ) token exhibited a consistent range-bound behavior over the past month, followed by a notable 20.30% surge in its price, swinging from $31 to $46. This surge propelled Injective from a weekly low of $35.46 to a peak of $46, and subsequently, $37.4 which thus reflects a mild 5.84% decline in the past 7 days.

Further strengthening the interest of the Injective community is the impressive yearly surge of over 1041.63%. Analysts anticipate the price of Injective to prevail over the current retracement and eventually surpass the $40 price barrier with hopes to reach new highs in the coming days or week.

Pullix's (PLX) Strategic Steps Toward Market Domination as It Aims For Further Listings

Pullix (PLX) recently debuted on Uniswap, committing to locking its liquidity on the decentralized exchange for two years. Impressively, within the initial 40 minutes post-listing on Uniswap, Pullix witnessed trading exceeding $1.35 million, and over $2.5 million after 24 hours.

Prior to its public listing, Pullix raised nearly $10 million during presale, securing 350% ROI for early buyers coupled with a growing user base that has now surpassed 20,000 participants. Going live on Uniswap a few days ago at $0.168, Pullix remains accessible to both new and current investors. With a fully diluted market cap of over $33.6 million, Pullix is outperforming many other DeFi coins and centralized exchange tokens.

Accompanying its hybrid exchange platform with a revenue-sharing mechanism, Pullix offers PLX stakers a percentage of their daily profits as an incentive. More impressively, Pullix implements a burn function, substantially reducing supply and increasing scarcity, ultimately ensuring that holding the PLX token provides profits.

In another exciting news, PLX is set to list on BitMart tomorrow. With plans to list on more top-tier exchanges soon, analysts estimate a potential 100x increase by Q2 of 2024. These impressive stats coupled with the project's hybrid solution positions PLX among the best crypto to buy right now.

