This sad romantic song MUJHE MALOOM THA is winning every heart on Youtube

The Manish malhotra Ad girl HEER KAUR is winning hearts by her performance in the song MUJHE MALOOM THA sung by RAJAT BAKSHI which has been released by HIT GAANA RECORDS on YOUTUBE

Actress Heer Kaur who has appeared in so many ads like KFC, ZOMATO, Reliance, and Ariel, was seen in an ad with Celebrity Manish Malhotra before this song a few months back..however, Rajat Bakshi who has sung the song is known as a producer for his recent movies VEEREY KI WEDDING (2018) starring PULKIT SAMRAT JIMMY SHERGILL AND KRITI KHARBANDA..He has also sung the Punjabi song GAWANDAN a few months back which has been widely appreciated by the masses.

Actor Prashant Rathi has appeared as the Male Lead in this song. The song is produced by Make My Day entertainments and Directed by Chandan Bakshi. The story of the song revolves around a girl who is cheating a rich businessman but at the end of the story she is herself cheated by the people who were using her against the boy.

The song is streaming on all music platforms such as gaana, wynk, spotify, hungama, savn etc

