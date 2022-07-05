Three Cryptos WazirX Needs: Gorilix (SILVA), UNUS SED LEO, Luck block (LBLOCK)

WazirX is nationally known as the home of cryptocurrency. Following the recent announcement that it will support RAMP’s rebrand to LeverFi (LEVER), we look to see which other cryptos we believe WazirX should look to onboard shortly.

Gorilix (SILVA)

First on our list is the newly released Gorilix (SILVA) token which began its presale in mid-June and has since shot up in value, seeing an increase of over 165% in its price. Over the past 30-day period SILVA has outgrown the most popular cryptos in the world, showing that even in a bearish market, there are cryptos that will thrive. SILVA is the governance token of the Gorilix Defi platform. Gorilix Defi was built to provide freedom to your crypto portfolio, allowing you to stake, save and lend out tokens within your crypto portfolio to earn rewards and up to 20% in interest, paid in SILVA tokens. Gorilix (SILVA) aims to revolutionise crypto finance and already looks like it is becoming a hit, especially in countries where belief in the banking system is not strong.

With the ever-growing popularity of the SILVA token and the importance of its use case, we believe Gorilix (SILVA) is undoubtedly a token that WazirX should consider adding to its ranks shortly.

In the meantime, join the Gorilix (SILVA) pre-sale so that when SILVA does get added to WazirX, you are in a position to take advantage.

The SILVA token presale launch price was $0.008.

The SILVA tokens are currently trading at $0.0212521

To buy your SILVA tokens or learn more about Gorilix, visit Gorilix.io.

To register for the presale: https://cabinet.gorilix.io/sign-up

To join the Telegram, Twitter & Instagram: https://linktr.ee/Gorilix

Lucky block (LBLOCK)

Lucky block (LBLOCK) is another token that burst onto the scene in 2022. After selling out its presale, the token had a successful launch and is currently able to boast of being the fastest crypto to reach a $1 billion market cap. However, the fully diluted market cap has since shrunk to under $100 million due to the recent market volatility. Despite this, the LBLOCK token has continued to be popular, especially in Europe, and we believe it could soon begin to see its name added to major exchanges.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO is now ranked as the 15th largest crypto by market cap. Launched in 2019, it is a utility token used across all the iFinix ecosystems, including Bitfinex. Although the token is native to another exchange service, the recent growth of the token could see it soon deployed to many competitors across the globe, including WazirX; in the same way, Binance has been able to encourage mass adoption of the BNB token.