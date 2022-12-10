Three generations, two brothers Angadh & Arjun Singh Arora and one name - Centre Point Hospitality

Sardar Jasbir Singh Arora popularly known as Mickey Arora was born in 1963, to Sardar Gurucharan Singh Arora, a trader who migrated to Nagpur from Karachi during the great Sikh diaspora in 1947.

Sardar Jasbir Singh Arora popularly known as Mickey Arora was born in 1963, to Sardar Gurucharan Singh Arora, a trader who migrated to Nagpur from Karachi during the great Sikh diaspora in 1947. Born and brought up in Nagpur, Mickey had a humble beginning in business. He started working with his father in his hardware store at the early age of 18 and soon realized he needed to take the next big leap and establish a larger organization just like what his father had left back in Karachi. That’s when the seeds of Centre Point Hospitality were sowed.

Taking the reigns into their hands is the 3rd generation of the family, Angadh & Arjun Arora. Angadh Arora is the CEO of CP Hospitality, graduated with Bachelor's in Foreign Trade from MIT Institute and Family Managed Business from SP Jain Institute. Arjun Arora is the President of CP Hospitality, whose interest had always been in running Hotels, graduated in Hotel Management and has studied the Curriculum from three continents: Ecole Hôtelière Lausanne, Switzerland, American Hotel and Lodging Institute, USA and holds an Indian Degree from IGNOU. Angadh’s business acumen and Arjun’s technical know-how make together an unstoppable team. Together the group operates 11 FnB Outlets, 2 Hotels, Institutional Catering, Premium Outdoor catering, Beverage Catering, Water Processing Plant, fisheries and Poultry, Food Processing Plant.

Centre Point Group aims to provide its guests with an ultimate security blanket and promises to relieve them of their travel burden. They leave no stone unturned and deliver premium quality services magnificently and consistently. Be it Instagram influencers setting travel trends each day or business marquee giving in to the ever-changing market demands, Centre Point Hospitality seamlessly adapts to the trends and needs of the guests by developing a young, multi-skilled workforce motivated to translate Centre Point hospitality's vision into reality.

With a broad opportunistic mindset, Centre Point Hospitality focuses on the expansion of services while recognizing and appreciating the fact that each guest is unique. One such remarkable quality of ‘Never Say No’ has earned them loyal patrons worth a trunk of treasure. They strictly vouch for their guests' comfort, trust, warmth and charm. Hence they believe in delivering a tailored experience by participating in the elevation of their journey and honing their expertise every day. They want to bring in a homegrown lifestyle hotel chain, aim to open 30 Outlets by 2026 and become prominent Management Consultants, the entrepreneurs running the self-owned properties very well understand the investor sentiments, and evaluate a good or bad project only on the face of ROI.

Gurucharan Singh's story was of Survival, Mickey Arora’s of Establishment and now the 3rd generation: Angadh and Arjun is of flourishment.