Three things you can learn from DJ and Entrepreneur Iman Tucker

Iman Tucker is a famous Indianapolis-based DJ & entrepreneur. His success stories and determination towards his work inspire the young generation of his age to fight for their dreams.

Iman Tucker

He was born on 24 January 1994 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, but moved to Seymour, Indiana, at an early age, where he completed his high school education. He was always a hardworking and ambitious child and never gave up on anything. The early life for Iman was not at all easy. He was diagnosed with life-threatening cancer, Burkitt's Lymphoma, but life gave him a second chance, and he decided never to look back.

He has been an inspiration for many young creators and has worked hard to make a difference and leave an impact on the lives of people. Iman Tucker is not only a musical star but also a successful entrepreneur. He has successfully scaled a technology company named CardBoard, and his own retail and entertainment company labeled Believe Brand Co. His brand reached larger audiences when his shirt design, "Love Everybody," went viral and was worn by many famous athletes on game day. The tee has a quote, "Love Everybody," which takes the brand to a new level of visibility and success.

His life has taken him in many directions, and one can learn three crucial things from DJ and entrepreneur Iman Tucker.

Hard work and consistency can pay off.

We often give up on our lives for minor inconveniences or security. However, Iman Tucker has always stayed true to his life's callings. Having survived rare cancer, he walks knowing that courage and strength are necessary to make it in a challenging world. When he survived his cancer, he returned stronger and headed towards his goals and passion with more vitality. Life tested him in his teenage years, but Tucker challenged life by living it to the fullest after that incident. His music career started in 2016 when he expressed his passion and love for music, and the rest is history. He says that not an exceptional talent or understanding has gotten him where he is. It is simply hard work and consistency over years of belief.

Iman Tucker is now a trending sensation on Spotify and has not only achieved love from his city in Indianapolis but all over the world. He has curated DJ mixes that have been listed in the top 100. In addition, some of his single tracks are under the hit list in many playlists in the US and worldwide.

Don't run from your passions

The love and passion you have for something should never get avoided for the world's pleasure. Iman Tucker has always followed his passion, which is why he has achieved his dreams. When Tucker was in school, he knew his best chance to afford an education was attaining a scholarship. He did just that and attended the University of Indianapolis, where he built a name. When he realized his love for music, he worked hard and achieved his place as the most successful DJ at a very young age.

But the question is, when did he realize that he would be a musician? He went out to a party back in 2016. To feel worthy, he opted to play music, and that was when Tucker realized that he was not going to ignore his passion for music. Curating music and the energy of the space was significant, but he knew that there had to be more to the art. Luckily, some solid mentorship helped him polish his DJing skills. Later, he shared the stage with many prominent and great musicians of the Christian music industry like Andy Mineo, Cory Asbury, KB, and Steven Malcolm. It was a compilation of moments that confirmed he had found his passion.

Polish your skills until you become a professional

Iman Tucker is both a musician and an entrepreneur but isn't it strange how a musician became a successful entrepreneur? Tucker grew two brands. One is named Cardboard, an online whiteboard platform in the technology space, and the other one is Believe Brand Co, one of the most successful companies that for its audience exists to show what you believe in.

He wasn't always capable of what he is today. Over the years, he polished his skills as a musician and business owner and took responsibility for the success of his businesses. Tucker was upscaling his business management skills as well as he was also helping others to scale their business to gain more experience and strengthen his track record. His skills and determination to learn new skills made him better. Fans can find his single tracks on most music streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. He said in a conversation that he is always looking forward to learning and wants to impact the lives of others. And Iman Tucker is continually striving to inspire people, whether through his music video, song, or words.