Through advanced teaching methodologies and best teaching faculty, Biomentors online emerges as a winner in NEET Exams 2022

The NEET Exam results were announced on 7th September 2022. Biomentors, an online coaching institute for the NEET Exam and other medical entrances, is the only ed-tech platform in India that is 100 percent dedicated to NEET preparations and is widely known for being a specialist in guiding and learning in the domain.

More than 16 Lac students appeared for the examination this year, and there are only 91,927 MBBS seats in total, among which 48,212 are in government colleges, and 43,915 are in private colleges.

Biomentors has been delivering excellent results since 2017 and has been assisting students in successfully qualifying for their selections in India's best medical colleges. This year more than 379 students scored more than 625 marks out of 720, which is more than enough to get admitted to top-rated government medical colleges. In NEET 2022, more than 1211 students scored more than 600 marks out of 720, which is a permissible score to easily get shortlisted for any government college. Among the top students of Biomentors, Kishan Prajapati scored 688 marks, Prashant Katiyar with 686 marks, and Nitin Kataria scored 675 marks. Several other students scored 650+, which is a perfect score to get admitted to any AIIMS (Except for AIIMS Delhi). On their first attempt, many Biomentors warriors also secured good ranks in NEET.

The possibility of seizing a government MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) is around 2-3 percent yearly. NEET exams are one of the hardest studies for students to pursue. It needs dedication, strong commitment, and guidance. Biomentors is hereby one of the brightest institutions to prepare for them. Under the supervision of Dr. Geetendra Singh, Biomentors has been providing promising results since 2017. Dr. Geetendra is a qualified doctor with a degree in MBBS from GMC Bhopal, a Master of medicine from CMC Vellore, and a specialist in diabetes from John Hopkins Medical University, United States. With a passion for teaching, he has transformed many lives throughout his 25-year career.

Biomentors' previous toppers were: Vivek Dubey (695 marks) in 2020 and Mrudul Aggrawal (700 marks) in 2021 and. Biomentors provides thousands of selections in Government Medical Colleges yearly, which remains untouched. It is a notable initiative that marks students' individuality and promotes bringing people closer to their ambition. Dr. Geetendra shared his insights on the NEET exam and said, “NEET exams need the right approach and hard work to qualify and compete in; with the increasing level of papers, students need to be more informed about them. The NCERT books and proper study material and guidance are highly important. It is essential to know that NCERT books are not just to cover one’s syllabus but to explore everything beyond it.”

In today’s professional society, a career is everything. Platforms like Biomentors inspire generations to opt for medical professional entrance examinations like NEET. Biomentors is going to start the ‘Repeaters Rapid Revision’ (RRR) Batch for those students who are on the borderline score and want to vie for NEET 2023 starting on 26 September, with new admission permitted from 19 September 2022 onwards. Biomentors believe in quality work with 100 percent devotion; that’s why this institution always takes limited admissions.

