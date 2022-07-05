Through Lemons & Peaches by Shivangi Ruperee, the latest pick at Crossword Bookstores

Shivangi Ruperee's book "Through Lemons and Peaches", is a light-hearted and refreshing journey of a young girl to discover her dreams while realising new emotions through evolving phases of her life.

Shivangi Ruperee at Crossword Bookstore, Kemps Corner, Mumbai

The book revolves around the central character, Anushka, who begins her story in the beautiful setting of Jaipur, Rajasthan and takes you through her experiences in different Indian cities from Kashmir, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai to experiencing modern Europe.

Between her many firsts- from love, academic achievements, jobs, engineering and MBA, she provides a unique perspective on the many notions we innocently hold about our lives. Towards the end, she is caught in a challenging conundrum, choosing between the man she deeply loves, her profound ambitions and the promises she made to her 15-year-old self.

The plot is fast-paced and keeps the reader engaged through its witty humour, lovey-dovey spells, heartbreaks, soul-stirring episodes, and inspiring chronicles.

About the Author

Shivangi Ruperee is an award-winning technologist and marketing maverick.

Yes! she was a high school nerd, but also was a radio jockey.

Yes! she has forever been called a realist but also is a romantic.