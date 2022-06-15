Tips for a healthy & glowing skin by Dr Sanyogita Singh

Having healthy skin is not a routine, but a lifestyle that people are getting inclined to. Knowing the best practices to have perfect skin has seen many people dive deep into getting aesthetic makeovers

Redefining vibrant skin with modern techniques, Dr. Sanyogita Singh is one of the leading dermatologists in the country. Hailing from Jaipur, her treatments are backed by science and medicine that are safe for all skin types.

Dr. Sanyogita's tremendous knowledge in cosmetology has helped her garner recognition from clients across India. While she holds an experience of 11 years, she previously worked as a skin specialist for four years. Moreover, her MBBS degree and MD in Skin & VD (Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy) saw the doctor start Skinnova Clinic in Jaipur.

The advanced treatments at the clinic are globally recognised with expertise in lasers, chemical peels, botox, pigmentation disorders, eyebrow microblading, hair & nail disorders, dermal fillers and other anti-ageing treatments. Besides providing world-class skin and hair treatments, Dr. Sanyogita believes that it is imperative to follow skin care tips regularly to attain the best results.

She states that one must always apply sunscreen before heading outdoors as it can slow down skin ageing. "Choose a sunscreen lotion that has broad-spectrum protection, SPF 30 (or higher) and water resistance. It helps you to protect your skin from tanning. More so, using sunscreen lotion every 2-3 hours will help you in reducing the body tan", said the dermatologist.

To all those who are into swimming and other water sports activities, the doctor advises applying sunscreen lotion every 80 minutes. The reason behind it is that the essence of sunscreen lotion claims to be water resistant for maximum 80 minutes. In addition, Dr. Sanyogita revealed, "You should gently wash your face and avoid scrubbing the skin as it may cause irritation. Don't forget to keep yourself hydrated by drinking 3 to 4 litres of water daily to detox your body and get glowing skin."

Besides drinking adequate water, Dr. Sanyogita Singh emphasises the need for choosing the ideal moisturiser as per the skin type. Using the perfect moisturiser will keep the skin healthy and radiant. These were the general tips as suggested by Dr. Sanyogita that one should follow regularly. Furthermore, the innovations that she brings in her treatments regularly play a crucial role in boosting a person's overall health.

"I have observed that everyone wants to look presentable and feel good. Therefore, at Skinnova Clinic, the treatments are done with a holistic approach followed with safety measures", she further added. Continuing the excellent work, Dr. Sanyogita Singh has won various accolades internationally.