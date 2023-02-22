Tips on How To Successfully Turn Your Passion Into Profession By Yuvika Abrol

yuvika abrol

Yuvika, aka @yuvi_says, is a popular Mom Influencer known for her fun and comedy content on Instagram. Once, this mom-turned-Influencer successfully managed a Wedding Planning Company. She stumbled upon the content creation journey after her daughter was born. It all started with buying a DSLR camera to capture her girl's pictures. Capturing them led her to post them on Instagram; since then, there has been no looking back for her. Her videos with her daughter and characters like Saasu Maa and Preeto receive much love and appreciation from the audience. Yuvika's consistency finally started paying off, and she became the first Mom Influencer creating Comedy Content.

Today, Yuvika collaborates with several high-end brands. She's worked with Google, Netflix, Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Mastercard, Olay, Nestle, Volkswagen, IKEA, Real Juice, McCain, Dabur, Lego, Nickelodeon, Disney, First Cry, and many more. Yuvika can showcase her creativity and talent, learn, earn, and explore. Now, she's a successful woman entrepreneur transforming the world with a passion and purpose.

According to Yuvika, there are five qualities you must have to become a successful entrepreneur by turning your passion into a profession. These five qualities are:

Consistency: Yuvika is consistent in what she does and how she does it. Being a content creator means being consistent with your time, quality, and content. And, Yuvika does not compromise on either.

Resilience: As the famous line goes, "It's not how hard you can hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." Starting a Wedding Company from scratch back then to again starting something unrelated - Instagram Page and being able to make a name for herself in it, hasn't been an easy ride. It's only the attitude of survivorship that has helped her.

Hard work: There is no substitute for hard work! Always remember that working smart will give instant and quick results, but working hard will yield fruitful results. Follow Yuvika's journey, and you'll know it!

Vision: Yuvika says you must always be ready for the ever-changing and ever-evolving world; hence, an entrepreneur should be able to visualize the world ahead and set your goals accordingly.

Balance: Striking the right balance between personal and professional life is not easy, but it's not impossible either. If we take tips from Yuvika, we can surely do it! Yuvika said she doesn't compromise over sleep, food, and body. She maintains a healthy sleeping schedule and allows her body to rest for 7-8 hours; she's mindful of what she eats and keeps her body active to stay fit. She's unstoppable on weekdays but allows her body and self to rest and recharge on Sundays.

Yuvika is an excellent example and a role model for many women. She is a boss lady, a super mom, and an extraordinary human being! She is a co-founder and leads a community of women, Mumbai Mum Tribe, where they encourage women to step out of their comfort zone, dream big, and fly high with various services they offer.

Last but not least, we learn from Yuvika's journey that women are more than just mothers or wives; they are unstoppable and can achieve anything and everything in their life. So bring the best in you and slay the mommy's life!

