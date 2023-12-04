Tired of Hair Fall? Try this expert-recommended Hair Growth Tips/Hacks

The keratin hair therapy is a method that smoothen and straightens hair to increase shine and hair strength.

Are you tired of constant and non-stop hair fall? Do you want to find the perfect solution for your hair problem, as your hair fall keeps increasing no matter what?

Hair fall can result in emotional distress as well. It is depressing to see a bunch of your hair fall without a clue of why it is shedding. According to a 2021 study, Pattern hair loss is the most widely seen form of hair fall that occurs in as much as 65% of all hair loss consultations in men as well as women. There are multiple factors involved in hair fall, anyone can suffer from one of more of them at the same time.

Common factors that cause hair fall

Genetics plays an important part in pattern hair loss or baldness.

Nutritional deficiencies like Vitamin B deficiency, iron, zinc, and copper deficiencies are very common.

Hormonal imbalances are frequently seen for testosterone issues, thyroid hormone problems, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), pregnancy, menopause, etc.

Stress is very commonly seen these days amongst men as well as women.

Health problems impacting hair loss include scalp infections (ringworm, seborrheic dermatitis), autoimmune disorders (Alopecia areata, lupus), and cancer (chemotherapy).

Use of the wrong products and frequent hair styling can also influence hair fall.

Conventional solutions available in the market

Nowadays, there are different types of hair fall treatments that are widely available, like the keratin hair treatment, minoxidil therapy, laser hair therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. The keratin hair therapy is a method that smoothen and straightens hair to increase shine and hair strength. As per a 2019 study, minoxidil is used topically to treat alopecia and its off-label use is to treat hair fall problems. Laser hair procedure stimulates the hair follicle for hair regrowth. And Platelet-rich plasma therapy helps in hair restoration by protein and other growth factors application.

These hair fall therapies may not be suitable for all people. Moreover, there may be sudden hair fall and many other side-effects related to their use or misuse. For instance, if you consider keratin hair treatment, it contains numerous strong chemicals like formaldehyde that require caution and even if due precaution is taken while receiving this therapy, it has a very temporary effect. The use of minoxidil therapy may result from mild contact dermatitis with itching and scaling to severe health problems like sodium and fluid imbalance in the body, and heart problems. The laser therapy may not be suited for many as it interacts with some medicines and long–term safety is also not established yet.

Furthermore, the adverse effect with platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy is that it involves nearly (about 100 or so) multiple injections every session depending on the extent of hair loss. It is also not suitable for many people who might be suffering from immunity issues, active infections, with a past history of bleeding, or patients taking blood thinners. It does not take care of the root cause of hair loss but only gives temporary results.

Expert tips for stopping hair fall and hair regrowth

Always opt for a balanced nutrient-rich diet that includes Proteins, Vitamins, and Minerals, so that we can have thick and long hair. Milk, eggs, greek yogurt, poultry, fatty fish, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and fresh green vegetables must be included in your diet.

Careful selection of hairstyle is a must, avoid too tight hair styles as pulling of hair can damage hair from its roots.

Daily routine involving oiling-shampoo-conditioner use is advised. This routine can work wonders for your hair.

Avoid heating devices, and hot showers, and minimize sun exposure as it can dehydrate hair and cause breakage.

Limit chemical hair styling as it damages your hair.

Avoid aggressively drying your hair, instead use soft towels and less friction on your hair.

Gently massage your hair with warm oil so that your hair can be thicker and stronger from the roots.

If these do not work effectively for your hair, do not be worried but instead consult a proper hair expert or a homeopath near you for suitable treatment.

Insights on Homeopathic remedies

The Healing Power of Homeopathy is evident in the studies elaborated below:

A study conducted in Scotland shows that 90% of alopecia areata (patchy hair loss) patients chose homeopathy as their first choice in hair fall treatment. A long-term detailed study done at Dr Batra’s® homeopathy suggests that the recurrence rate for patchy hair loss is just 9.1 % in patients treated with homeopathy, as opposed to 50% in patients taking conventional treatment. As per a research study by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) revealed that hair loss may be treated well with natural homeopathic medicines like Thuja occidentalis, and Sabal serrulata. These two homeopathic medicines are natural DHT inhibitors, which means that they can control hair loss due to the DHT hormone.

The use of this individualized treatment for hair fall not only treats the physical symptoms but also targets the mind and body together. Thus, it is a holistic approach that is totally side-effects-free in nature. It treats the root cause of hair loss instead of focusing on the symptoms. It does not cause recurrence, strengthens hair follicles and improves hair growth. It helps slow down the progression of bald patches and facilitate new hair growth.

Homeopathic treatment greatly reduces stress and also improves quality of life. And enhance the complete well-being of a person. It restores equilibrium and is an incredibly safe, natural, and effective treatment.

Dr Batra’s® offers international hair treatment solutions along with homeopathy that have been 92% effective in enhancing optimal hair generation, reducing hair fall, and hair follicle stimulation. These include Newhair, Grohair, hair Booster, and STM cell therapy. Hair booster hair fall treatment uses a laser with a certain wavelength that effectively increases blood circulation and stimulates hair follicles without any adverse effects.

Summary

Homeopathy treats all types of hair loss without any side effects and is completely natural and safe. The homeopaths at Dr Batra’s clinic consult for around 30-45 minutes to understand the detailed case history of the patient. A video-microscopy test is done where the hair is magnified up to 200 times to understand the extent of hair and scalp complaints. Then a personalized treatment plan suited to your very own needs is devised to treat patients. Dr Batra’s® healthcare’s international hair treatment solutions along with homeopathy can enhance hair growth and general hair health. Dr Batra’s® homeopathy has benefitted more than 15 lakh hair patients with a satisfaction rate of 96.6%.

If you're looking for the best doctor for hair loss or other hair issues, go to your nearest Dr Batra's® clinic and get customized treatment for all of your hair concerns.