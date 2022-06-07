Tiska pageant winners association with DTFW to become designers showstopper

Tiska Pageant was formed by 2 of its founders Mr Prashant Chaudhary and Ms Swati Dixit.

Tiska Pageant has two of its nationally acclaimed Beauty Pageants which provide opportunities to unmarried and married women to showcase their talents and empower them by proving their existence to the world. We are the first-ever beauty pageant in India where we offer many opportunities to our crowned winners and support them in their journey of representing India Internationally.

While in today's world, beauty pageants globally are just portraying women in an idealised manner on a competitive stage and crowning the Winners with prestigious Titles. On the contrary, we aim to bring their real life-based experiences in front of the world to represent other societal issues and bring change to the next generation.

Moreover, the Title Tiska Miss and Mrs India and Mrs India One in a Million are not just not focused on Beauty and fame but enables every woman by providing opportunities to grow and enhance their potential by making it advance to achieve their goals in future while acting as a role model in their community.

Mr Prashant Chaudhary &Ms Swati Dixit both the founders of Tiska Miss &Mrs India Pageant were spotted along with their recent Title winners (Sriti Shaw, Anuja Deshmukh and Chandni Devgan) at #DTFW2022. They said After two long years, the capital city of India became the witness of such kinds of fashion weeks, however, it was great in every way.

This season DTFW witnessed over 17 designers who participated in the event which indicated only one thing: more bride options for all to-be brides and grooms. Furthermore, today we have shortlisted our favorite bridal outfits for both bride and groom as well. Besides this, we also selected the outfits for groomsmen, bridesmaids and even the mother of the bride and groom. Our Title Winners showcased Gowns and Lehenga designed by the designers while gracefully walking on the ramp.

Designer Ms Khushi Chauhan showstopper Actress Sriti Shaw Title winner (Tiska Miss India 2021) showcased her beautiful designer Lehenga’s with Bespoke hand work embroidery, a combination of beauty, colour and diversity through every bit in many senses, its new age, nature-based fabrics-decided that the time was always right to motivate its users which directly influences the fashion choices on the planet and also highlights being thoughtful is in fashion. Her new collection reflects the shadow of comfort that encompasses sustainability in a wide range which is a refreshing burst of Indian pastels and botanicals and resembles a hopeful and more mindful future.

A new collection which was showcased by TiskaMrs India 2021 (1st R’up) Anuja Deshmukh was inspired by the serenity and calmness that the very renowned Designer Maanay’s mother has brought to his life. The soothing and calming nature of colours in this collection is driven by persuasion yet consists of a gentle tone that expresses compassion and a sense of composure.

Like a serene sunset, flushed cheek, or budding flower, serenity reminds us about the surroundings and makes busy but light-hearted moments of life more beautiful.

Ashok Maanay is slaying in the fashion world because of his true love for art and creativity. He has had a pure bond with colors and paints since childhood. After coming to the fashion world, he got more insights into fabrics, embellishments, embroidery, etc., and play with them beautifully. Another inspiration in his life is his parents and grandparents who have a collection of royal weddings and that instigates him a lot. During the event, he showed nature in its pure form and attracted everyone to the design.

There is much more fun and creativity interlinked with the Indian fashion designer Kingshuk Bhaduri while he is styling the clothes. According to him, globalisation has supported and opened up many avenues for talented and dynamic women and men, and also brought several options for men and women designers. He is an incredible designer with a positive outlook on the world and is very thoughtful toward newcomers in the field of fashion.

To be in sync with the demand for comfortable, yet stylish outfits, designers are trying out all possibilities of being creative. Kingshuk emphasises the silhouette and is willing to take risks. In his new collection, he showcased another unique look by mixing Indian and fusion with his Indian outfits and that was carried by show stopper who is Brand Ambassador of Brand Interactive Trade Solutions Chandni Devgan & Title winner of Mrs India (One in a million, 2 R’up). She has created many memories on the event with her presence and showed beautiful looks on the head Ramp too.

Delhi Times Fashion Week was organised by the Delhi Times from 20th to 22nd May 2022 at Roseate House Aerocity and where on day 2 opening 2 slot showstopper was Chandni Devgan who was the Brand Ambassador of Interactive Trade Solutions and winner (MRs India One in a Million 2021)for Designer Kingshuk Bhaduri and in evening prime time our showstoppers were Ms Sriti Shaw (Tiska Miss India 2021) Designer Ms Khushi Chauhan, and Ms Anuja Deshmukh (Tiska Mrs India First Runner up2021) for designer Mr Ashok Maanay. The Slots Show Director was renowned Fashion Director Kapil Gauhri, MUA and Hair done by Internationally Known Makeup and Hair Academy RVMUA and slots were lensed by F- Stroke.

