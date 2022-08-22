To Build a Stronger Nation, Let’s Focus on Young India’s Mental Health

On August 15, India celebrated the completion of 75 years of independence. It’s a day that follows on the heels of International Youth Day – a reminder that our youth are the torchbearers of our nation’s legacy.

Dr. Ashwin Naik, Co-founder, Manah Wellness

India enjoys a rare demographic advantage: every third citizen falls in the 10-to-24 age bracket. But to fully realise this advantage, we must unshackle our youth’s potential from risks, especially mental health risks.

Worldwide, 1 in 7 adolescents is estimated to live with a diagnosed mental disorder. In India, too, the numbers are similar. The National Mental Health Survey (2015-16) found that the prevalence of mental disorders in Indians aged 13-17 years was 7.3% on average, but the comparable prevalence among children in urban metros was much higher at 13.5%. A more recent UNICEF survey found that 14% of teens and adults (aged 15-24) reported “often feeling depressed or having little interest in doing things.”

Depressive episodes and recurrent depressive disorder are the most prevalent mental disorders in young Indians aged 13-17 years, according to the NMHS. The Covid-19 pandemic has likely added to the burden. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 34 students died by suicide every day in pandemic-hit 2020. Experts say that internet and social media addiction are further hurting the mental health of young people, by causing lower self-esteem, and increasing sadness, anxiety, and loneliness.

Here are 3 key steps to ensure better emotional and mental wellbeing for our youth:

Encourage open conversations and remove taboos around mental health:

The first step involves making integrated efforts in our homes, educational institutes and at the community level to discuss and accept mental health challenges, just like physical health problems. Younger people must be told that acknowledging and seeking help for mental health challenges is a sign of intellect and maturity, not something to be ashamed about.

Regularly assess mental and emotional wellbeing:

Like regular physical check-ups, it’s time we get professional mental health check-ups done at schools and colleges. Adolescents with mental health issues must get timely access to integrated, high-quality, multi-disciplinary mental health services in order to get appropriate evaluation, treatment, and support.

Unlock access to short- and long-term treatments at subsidised rates:

A financial support system needs to be put in place to ensure youth are able to access and afford quality professional mental health assistance in the form of tests, behavioural therapy, counselling sessions, or medicines. The system should cover both short-term therapy and long-term illness management.

As we emerge from the pandemic, we must move fast to avoid a mental health pandemic, which could be more difficult to recover from. It is vital to focus our attention on the emotional needs of youth and to make basic mental health treatment available to them. After all, helping our youth to become mentally self-aware and resilient is the biggest investment we can make in our nation’s future.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal