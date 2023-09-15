Top 10 Architects & Interiors Designers in Mumbai

Winner of the World’s Best Residential Architecture in the CDA Awards Paris 2023,

SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS FOUNDER OF sanjay_puri_architects

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner of the World’s Best Residential Architecture in the CDA Awards Paris 2023, the world’s best housing project in The World Architecture Festival Lisbon 2022, the world’s best residential firm at the Architizer A + Awards , New York 2022. Sanjay Puri Architects have won over 360 awards including 246 International Architecture Awards.

Sanjay has been on the jury of the World Architecture Festival since 2010 , being the first Indian architect to be on this jury. He has also been on the jury in The Plan Awards, Italy , The Inde Awards, Australia, The Dezeen Awards, UK, The Architizer A+ Awards New York & The Architectural Review Awards, UK.

He has been a speaker at the World Architecture Festivals in Barcelona, Singapore & Amsterdam and a speaker at the PLAN Perspective, Venice, Share Convention Bucharest and other architecture conventions in India & internationally.

With a firm strength of 90, Sanjay Puri Architects are working on projects of all typologies in 36 Indian cities & 4 countries including Australia, Oman & The Congo Republic ,Africa.

The firm believes in searching for innovative designs solutions that are contextual, climate responsive, sustainable & exploratory.

Sanjay Puri Architects tops the Architizer , New York’s list of best Indian architecture firms & is included in the Archdaily top 100 firms worldwide, Architizer New York’s top 130 firms as well as the WA, UK top 100 firms in the world.

Gauri Khan Designs

Gauri Khan is a renowned interior designer who has carved a niche for herself in the world of luxury design. Her work is characterized by its elegance, sophistication, and grandeur. She has a keen eye for detail and an ability to blend comfort with style seamlessly. Her clients include some of the most prominent names in Bollywood and the business world.

Khan's portfolio includes a wide range of projects, from magnificent residences to glamorous commercial spaces. Some of her most notable works include the restaurants in mumbai Sanchos , Tori , falguni and Shane peacocks luxe flagship store in mumbai and Hyderabad .

Khan's work has been praised by critics and clients alike. She has won numerous awards for her designs, including the Maison & Objet Design Award and the Elle Decor International Design Award. She has also been featured in publications such as Architectural Digest and Vogue.

Khan is a true visionary in the world of interior design. She is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and her work is always evolving. She is an inspiration to designers all over the world, and her work is sure to continue to amaze and inspire for years to come.

Aum Architects

Aum Architects is a Mumbai-based, award-winning architectural and interior design firm that has been in operation for 18 years. With a portfolio of over 600 completed projects across the United States, Mexico, European Union, Middle East, and India, they have established a remarkable reputation for themselves. The team of architects and designers at Aum Architects are known for their innovative thinking, constantly pushing the boundaries of creativity and design to deliver exceptional projects.

Their approach to design is centered around people, with a focus on creating spaces that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional and comfortable for those who use them. Aum Architects' designs are tailored to the specific needs and preferences of each client, ensuring that every project is unique and personalized.

With their wealth of experience and expertise, Aum Architects is poised to continue delivering exceptional design solutions that exceed their clients' expectations. Their reputation for delivering outstanding projects every time is a testament to their commitment to excellence and their ability to think outside the box.

Sumessh Menon Associates

Founder: Sumessh Menon

About Us:

Innovative Vision: Sumessh Menon Associates is a vanguard interior design firm, propelled by the visionary leadership of its founder, Sumessh Menon. With a legacy spanning over a decade, the firm has etched its eminence as a pivotal player in the dynamic realm of interior design.

Founder's Expertise: A trailblazing force in the industry, Sumessh Menon infuses every project with an exquisite fusion of timeless elegance and contemporary finesse. A proponent of pushing boundaries, he has honed the art of curating bespoke, high-end interiors that seamlessly grace both residential and hospitality landscapes.

Design Philosophy: Our philosophy is rooted in the art of intrigue, where the familiar seamlessly merges with the extraordinary. Our designs radiate the "wow" factor, emblematic of our steadfast commitment to surpassing expectations. This ethos effortlessly translates into our specialization in restaurant design, where we strike a delicate balance between aesthetics and functionality. Crafting spaces that are as inviting as they are efficient, we elevate the dining experience by harmonizing visual allure with pragmatic utility.

Achievements: Sumessh Menon's array of achievements stands as a testament to his profound impact. From the vibrant tapestries of Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Agra, Bengaluru, Pune, and Kolkata to the global arenas of New York, Dubai, and South Africa, his imprint is unmistakable. He commands respect as one of India's Top 10 Hospitality Designers, securing a prime slot in India's Hot 100 list of Designers. His influence extends to accolades such as the esteemed Design Icon of the Year award by Times Hospitality and recognition as one of the "Top 50 Designers" at the iGen Awards.

Pioneering Design: Through every endeavor, Sumessh Menon Associates continually redefines design boundaries, ushering in an era of captivating spaces. Our unwavering commitment to enhancing experiences through innovative design ensures that each creation reflects our unwavering passion for excellence and innovation.

Tushar Mistry Design Studio

With an experience of more than 20 years in planning and designing, architect Tushar Mistry who spearheads the Tushar Mistry Design Studio has successfully completed a huge spectrum of projects – both at the national and international levels. TMDS has a wide-ranging experience in space planning and designing for various segments including hospitality, residential and commercial spaces and works on contracts across sizes and budgets.

Innovation is a continuous process at TMDS with interiors re-imagined keeping in mind the client’s requirements. TMDS has an entire team of designers, architects and project managers under the leadership of Tushar Mistry. The focus is always on finding new ways of renovating and reinventing properties. With Tushar Mistry Design Studio’s full interior design solution, experts make home restyling simpler. Every TMDS designer functions by understanding the client’s lifestyle and requirements and then prepares an elaborate plan keeping in mind all the nuances. A chain of communication with the client is maintained throughout a project design that helps in building something that lasts long and enhances the quality of lifestyle of the people. TMDS for you is where complex concepts are translated into designs that are easy to manage and aesthetically look a class apart.

Over the years, TMDS has been involved in creating unique and practical spaces and improvement of life quality with lighting solutions. With TMDS moving strength to strength, the company envisages itself to be among the top 5 designers in India and the top 100 worldwide in the next ten years.

dma_divvyakant mistry associates

Divvyakant Mistry Associates (DmA) is a prestigious luxury interior design firm with an impressive 29-year legacy. Our commitment to excellence has earned us widespread recognition, including being featured among "Architecture + Design's top 40 on their 40th-anniversary edition" and in, ” India’s Top 10 Men Architects & Designers in 2022" by "India Today magazine". We are also proud recipients of the esteemed "National Award Global India Business Forum" presented by the, “Governor of Andhra Pradesh”,”Mr. Biswabhushan Harishchandran“, acknowledging our exceptional contributions to the interior design field.

At DMA, we excel in creating captivating interior spaces that blend comfort and elegance seamlessly. With expertise in materials, technology, and minimalist design, we cater to diverse aesthetics, from contemporary to classic and modern. Our dedicated team collaborates closely with clients to capture their unique identities in each project. Meticulous planning and execution result in functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces for luxurious restaurants, villas, and corporate offices.

As leaders in hospitality, commercial, residential, and retail design, we consistently exceed client expectations, delivering exceptional results. Through our fusion of artistry, luxury, and functionality, we transform spaces into unique works of art. Partner with Divvyakant Mistry Associates for a transformative journey, elevating your interior spaces with sophistication and opulence.

Raise Atelier

Elevate Your Architectural Experience with Raise Atelier: Illuminated by the Brilliant Vision of John Solomon

Welcome to Raise Atelier, a prestigious design firm based in the bustling city of Navi Mumbai, India. Guided by the unparalleled expertise of the visionary architect John Solomon, alongside industry veterans and Co-Founders Boddhayan Chakraborty, we invite you to join us on a transformative journey through the world of design. We are proud to be recently featured in the renowned magazine Architecture + Design, securing a spot in their top 40 on their 40th-anniversary edition & winner of I gen 2023 as Top 50 under 40 . At Raise Atelier, we combine our passion for innovation with meticulous craftsmanship, creating extraordinary spaces that inspire and elevate. From residential to commercial projects, our team brings a fresh perspective and a commitment to delivering excellence in every detail. Together, let's shape the future of design and redefine what's possible.

John Solomon, an esteemed alumnus of Bharti Vidyapeeth College, is the guiding force behind Raise Atelier. His profound vision and meticulous attention to detail shape our designs, transcending mere structures to become true works of art. With a focus on blending functionality and aesthetic appeal, John Solomon creates personalized experiences for our clients. Embracing emerging trends and cutting-edge technology, our designs marry timeless elegance with contemporary innovation. Experience the extraordinary with Raise Atelier as our visionary architect turns your architectural dreams into reality.

Anjali Rawat Architects

Anjali Rawat Architects is a renowned architecture and interior design firm based in Mumbai, India. With over two decades of industry experience, Anjali Rawat has been recognised as a winner of I gen 2023 as Top 50 under 40. She continues to inspire and lead her team towards new heights of creativity and innovation.

Founded by the talented architect Anjali Rawat, ARA boasts a diverse range of projects spanning various sectors such as high-rises, commercial offices, residences, and more. With a focus on delivering bespoke designs tailored to each client’s unique needs, ARA offers a full spectrum of services ranging from master planning to construction management.

At ARA, we believe that great design should be accessible to everyone regardless of their budget or location. We strive to create sustainable, functional, and visually appealing environments through thoughtful consideration of space, light, form, texture, and hues. By collaborating closely with our clients, we ensure that every detail meets their expectations and exceeds their dreams.

Led by Anjali Rawat, who holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Mumbai University, ARA brings together a multidisciplinary team of professionals with expertise in urban infrastructure, environmental science, and fine arts. This diversity enables us to approach projects holistically and develop cutting-edge solutions that harmoniously integrate function, beauty, and sustainability.

As a socially responsible organization, ARA actively participates in community development initiatives and supports local artists and artisans. We also promote eco-friendly practices throughout all stages of our projects, from material selection to waste management.

Riya Bumbhaniya Jain

Riya Bumbhaniya Jain, the Principal Designer of Makers Studio, reimagines traditional design by transforming spaces into living works of art. Grounded in unwavering dedication, Makers Studio turns dreams into reality. With a career spanning 12 remarkable years and fortified by an Interior Design degree, Riya embodies the epitome of design expertise and leadership.

She has earned significant recognition, including being named one of India's top 40 interior designers under 40. Riya's accolades include the IBMA Iconic Brands Maharashtra Awards in 2023, the Women Entrepreneur of Maharashtra title in 2022, and the 2022 Best Interior Design Firm award from Mid-Day. Moreover, she was honoured with the Interior Design Excellence Awards in 2021.

Under Riya's stewardship, Makers Studio emerges as a haven of opulent interior design and architectural finesse. With a decade-long voyage punctuated by a diverse portfolio of residential and corporate projects, we have solidified our standing as pioneers of diverse and unmatched design visions.

Makers Studio was conceived with a singular objective - to deliver premier interior design and architectural services that encapsulate the essence of each client. Drawing from Riya Bumbhaniya Jain's expertise and vision, we harmoniously blend creativity, functionality, and aesthetic appeal to craft spaces that are more than mere structures. Guided by Riya's visionary leadership, Makers Studio extends an invitation to embark on a journey where innovation, sophistication, and a client-centric ethos converge to shape extraordinary living and working spaces.

Sapana Jain Studio

Sapana Jain, the visionary founder and principal of Sapana Jain Studio, formerly known as 'I Heart Homez,' boasts an illustrious career spanning over a decade in the interior design industry. Her journey has evolved from crafting tailor-made residences and exquisite bespoke pieces for discerning private clients to spearheading remarkable commercial projects, both on a national and international scale.

As a dynamic and innovative principal designer, Sapana Jain has garnered a prestigious collection of accolades within the interior design realm. Notably, she has been recognized as one of the "Top 50 Under 40 Architects and Designers" at iGen2021, a distinction conferred by Architects and Interiors India. Furthermore, in 2021, she clinched the coveted Oven Award and the prestigious Hafele Best Kutch Design Award IN 2021, solidifying her reputation as a trailblazer in the field of interior design.

For Sapana, design is an intricate and evolving process, and she firmly believes that there is no definitive distinction between 'good' and 'bad' design. She views every designer as a discerning curator, shaping spaces with a unique vision.

Sapana's design ethos centres on three fundamental principles. Firstly, she emphasizes the significance of maintaining unswerving focus and mastering the art of prioritization. Secondly, she fosters a culture where designers readily embrace imperfections as intrinsic elements of the creative odyssey.

Lastly, she imparts the wisdom of treasuring and safeguarding one's creations while basking in the satisfaction of their achievements. A staunch advocate for the fusion of art and experimentation, Sapana seamlessly integrates these elements into her work. Her design practice is synonymous with luxurious and artistically infused projects.