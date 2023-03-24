Top 10 Best Astrologer In Delhi - Dr.Kartick Chakraborty List Of 2023

Are you in search of the best astrologers in Delhi? Look no further, as we present to you the latest updated list of the top 10 best astrologers in Delhi with an updated list of 2023.

Top 10 Best Astrologers In Delhi - Dr.Kartick Chakraborty List Of 2023

We have compiled a list of the top 10 best astrologers in Delhi based on their expertise, experience, availability to clients, accuracy in predictions, customer feedback, and overall reputation. This is the latest updated list for the year 2023.

Let's proceed with the list of the Top 10 Best Astrologers in Delhi, starting with Dr. Kartick Chakraborty who holds the top position for the last 7+ Years in ranking.

(1):- ASTROLOGER DR.KARTICK CHAKRABORTY

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is a highly respected astrologer based in Delhi, India. With over a decade of experience in the field of comprehensive astrology, he has successfully provided precise and effective astrological remedies to a diverse range of clients from India and other countries like Italy, Canada, Singalore, Australia, USA, and the UK.

Dr. Chakraborty has a remarkable track record of providing accurate predictions and solutions to his clients' problems. His reputation as one of the best astrologers in Delhi, is backed by his 10+ years of experience and a loyal customer base.

He offers a wide range of astrological consultancy services, including career counseling, palmistry, numerology, vastu shastra, love relationship specialist, vashikaran specialist, black magic, and kamakhya tantra specialist. His services cater to both trivial and significant concerns, with affordable consultancy packages and premium quality services for VIP and VVIP clients.

In addition to his exceptional astrological services, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty offers online consultations for the convenience of his clients. With the option of phone, video calls, or Skype, individuals from any location can seek his guidance and solutions to their problems.

Dr. Chakraborty's online consultations provide a hassle-free and accessible way to access his expertise. Whether you're based in Delhi, INDIA, or in another part of the world, you can now easily connect with one of the best astrologers in the city.

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty's exceptional contributions to the field of astrology have been widely recognized through numerous awards and accolades. He has been awarded some of the most distinguished awards in the industry, including:

Assam Gourav Award Winner.

The prestigious Global Choice Award

The esteemed Bharat Bhushan Award Winner

The coveted Best Astrologer of The Year title

The illustrious Gold Medalist Award

The valuable Diamond Crown Award, and the noteworthy International Education Award.

(2):- RAJKUMAR PANDEY

Introducing Rajkumar Pandey - a highly acclaimed astrologer based in Delhi who has earned a reputable status among his loyal clientele as one of the best in the city. With his extensive knowledge and proficiency in various fields such as Vedic Astrology, Tarot Card Reading, Numerology, and Vaastu, he has established himself as an expert in the field.Top 10 Best Astrologer In Delhi,NCR.

Apart from his proficiency in the subject matter, Rajkumar Pandey has also been commended for his ability to present complex concepts in a simple and contemporary manner, which has made it easier for people to comprehend and appreciate the subject.

(3):- RAJAN KHILLAN

Meet Rajan Khillan, an esteemed astrologer based in Delhi, whose sharp intuition enables him to provide accurate predictions on a variety of subjects ranging from health and marriage to career, finance, and family relationships. With his extensive knowledge and expertise in various fields of astrology, he has established himself as one of the top astrologers in the city.

Apart from providing predictions, Rajan Khillan is also passionate about sharing his knowledge with others. He conducts postal and full-time astrological courses, where he teaches subjects like Financial Astrology, Career Counseling, Medical Astrology, Corporate Astrology, Remedial Astrology, and Matchmaking.

(4):- RAJESH SINHA

Rajesh Sinha's dedication and expertise have been recognized by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, where he was honored and awarded for his research project on the Sun and Ketu. His project focused on studying the impact of these celestial bodies' movements in different houses of the Kundali (horoscope) and their subsequent results.

Specializing in Vedic Astrology, Vaastu, and Marriage Relationship, Rajesh Sinha offers accurate predictions and remedial measures to his clients. Whether you need guidance on your personal relationships or seek remedies for challenges in your life, Rajesh Sinha's expertise can provide you with valuable insights and solutions.

(5):- RACHNA SINDHWANI

Unlock the secrets of the universe with Rachna, one of the top astrologers in Delhi. With 16 years of experience, Rachna's services cover a range of associated sciences such as Vaastu Shastra, Numerology, Reiki, Tarot Card Reading, and Meditation. She is a specialist in Nusht Kundali which deals with various events in people's lives. Rachna is highly skilled in the field of Vedic Astrology, Vaastu, Numerology, and K P Astrology. She has worked as a Vaastu Consultant for NBCC and previously worked at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum. Don't miss out on the opportunity to discover what the universe has in store for you!

(6):- ACHARYA POONAM MIDHA

Looking for accurate predictions and life-changing solutions? Look no further than Acharya Poonam Midha - the top best astrologer in Delhi! With over twelve years of rigorous experience and a gold medal in astrology, she specializes in love and relationships, marriage, health, business, legal matters, career, and more. From preparing horoscopes to providing in-depth analyses, she delivers personalized advice to help you navigate life's toughest challenges. With her analytical approach to horoscope preparation and interpretation, she offers personalized advice to clients seeking guidance in navigating life's Challenges.

(7):- DR. HS RAWAT

Dr. HS Rawat is a renowned name in the astrological community, known for introducing the concept of AstroScience and taking astrology to unprecedented heights. With over 5lakh accurately predicted events to his name, Dr. Rawat has made a significant impact in the field of astrology. He has helped more than 10,000 individuals worldwide by imparting his invaluable knowledge. Dr. Rawat is the first astrologer in the history of television to impart astrological knowledge through television. His innovative approach has helped millions of people worldwide understand astrology better. His television debut helped make astrology mainstream and brought it to the forefront of popular culture.

His contributions to AstroScience have made him a household name and an authority in the field of astrology. His expertise, combined with his innovative approach to astrology, has made him a force to be reckoned with in the astrological community...

(8):- DR. ALKA MALIK

Dr. Malik specializes in various areas, including children, marriage, business, health, and education. Her expertise in these areas has helped countless individuals navigate life's challenges and make informed decisions. Whether you're struggling with family issues, health problems, or business setbacks, Dr. Malik has the knowledge and experience to help you find solutions and move forward with confidence.

Dr. Malik's love and interest in astrology led her to pursue additional studies in Vaastu and Numerology, further broadening her knowledge of the subject. She is an expert in various types of astrology, including Vedic, Vaastu, Horary, Lal Kitab, and Numerology, and combines traditional and modern methods to provide solutions to life's issues.

Additionally, Dr. Malik is dedicated to providing personalized and accurate readings to each of her clients. She takes the time to understand each individual's unique circumstances and tailors her advice and recommendations accordingly. With Dr. Malik, you can rest assured that you're getting the most accurate and relevant insights into your life...

(9):- PRASHANT SEMWAL

Prashant Semwal is a renowned name among astrologers in Delhi. With over 20 years of experience in Vedic Astrology, he has made his way to the elite list of the top 10 best astrologers in Delhi. Prashant's in-depth knowledge and skills in the field of Vedic Astrology have been recognized by many and have consistently delivered accurate readings and predictions.

Vedic Astrology is an ancient Indian science that provides insights into one's life and future. Prashant Semwal's expertise in this field has helped numerous individuals in making important decisions in their lives. He offers a wide range of astrological services including Vaastu, Rudraksha, Gems, and Shodashvargi Kundali, to name a few.

(10):- PRATIEK KAMBBOJ

Pratiek Kambboj, a top astrologer in Delhi, offers Kundali Dosh Nivaran consultations using Vedic mantras and rituals. He's an expert in Vedic Sciences, Color Therapy, Numerology, and Gem therapy with 12 years of experience, serving a clientele of celebrities, leading personalities, and industrialists.

