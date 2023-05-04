Top 10 Best Astrologer in Kolkata,

Each of the top 10 best astrologers in Kolkata is an authority in his particular branch of astrology, whether it be Vedic Sciences, Vaastu, Corporate Astrology, Numerology, Colour Therapy, Horoscopes, or Medical Astrology.

They were chosen because of their extraordinary growth and achievement during the last few decades.

According to a latest updated list of 2023, the top ten best astrologers in Kolkata are 1. Pradip Verma

KN Rao Bejan Daruwalla Jyotish Sarbagya Palash Dr. Sohini Shastri Dr. Debashish Goswami Anupam V. Kapil Acharya Priti Bhargava Dr. Sundeep Kochar Amit Joshi

Let us know about them in detail.

1. Pradip Verma

Get ready to experience the magic of astrology with none other than Pradip Verma, the top best astrologer in Delhi! With years of experience and extensive knowledge in the mystical sciences, he has earned a well-deserved reputation as the best modern day astrologer in India, and his fame has spread across the world.

Astrologer Pradip Verma's expertise spans across various fields, including astrology, Vaastu, gemstones, colour therapy, corporate astrology, medical astrology, and Numerology. His high level of accuracy and insight has made him the go-to astrologer for top business tycoons, celebrities, politicians, and other notable personalities in India and around the globe.

Pradip Verma aka Pradeep Verma is a renowned Vedic astrologer in Delhi, who has received numerous accolades and positive reviews from his clients. With his humble and patient demeanor, he is known to be an excellent listener and an empathetic guide for all your life's troubles. You can trust him to offer you insightful predictions that will help you unlock the secrets of your life and find true joy and fulfillment.

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from the best astrologer in India! Book your online consultation with Pradip Verma today at www.pradipverma.com and get ready to experience the power of astrology like never before! He is also the founder of Astroyog which is the best online astrology platform in India.

2. KN Rao

Step right up and meet the legendary astrologer K. N. Rao, a true master of his craft! With the guidance of renowned mentors Pandit Bhaskarnand and Swami Paramanand, he has risen to become one of India's top five astrologers. K. N. Rao is not just any ordinary astrologer, he has made many groundbreaking forecasts that have proven to be astonishingly accurate in a vast array of fields, from international events to politics, sports, health, spirituality, riches, and fame.

Despite the contributions of thousands of sages and practitioners of Vedic astrology, K. N. Rao stands out as a true genius in contemporary times. His uncanny ability to accurately predict the future of famous personalities has left the world stunned time and time again. And at the age of 91, he has amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience that sets him apart from all other astrologers.

3. Bejan Daruwalla

Introducing the legendary astrologer and prophet, Bejan Daruwalla, known worldwide for his unparalleled expertise in Indian astrology. With a strong devotion to Ganesha, he has gained a reputation for being the most accurate psychic reader in the world. Bejanji has collaborated with various global media networks, publishing houses, and news outlets, showcasing his widespread popularity and immense influence. His astrological predictions have transformed the lives of millions of individuals worldwide, who trust and respect him for his meticulous analysis of planetary movements and their effects on the world.

4. Jyotish Sarbagya Palash

Jyotish Sarbagya Palash is a skilled astrologer in Kolkata who can predict your future and offer remedies for various issues. He provides astrology services for all types of events and occasions and can help with selecting the right life partner by analyzing your birth chart. He offers valuable insights and remedies to ensure a smooth and hassle-free life.

5. Dr. Sohini Shastri

Dr. Sohini Sastri is a renowned astrologer, philanthropist, and life coach who has helped thousands of people with astrological predictions and cosmic energy. She is famous for her expertise in Vedic Astrology , Gemology, Palmistry, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, and Colour Therapy. She has been felicitated by the 2 consecutive presidents of India and several universities and has achieved a great height of astrology. Dr Sastri is popular as the first choice of Bollywood celebrities and has been awarded various honours. She is also a regular columnist and writer of three popular books on Astrology. Her contribution as a social reformer and activist is significant.

6. Dr. Debashish Goswami

Debashish Goswami is a renowned astrologer in Kolkata and is considered among the top 10 best astrologers in Kolkata in a list that features world famous Pradip Verma at no 1. He is an expert in Rudraksha, gemstones, astrology, Horary, and Medical-Astro. Known for his modern and different ways of solving love and marriage problems, he is a well-known household name in West Bengal. Dr. Goswami is a master of Rudraksha astrology and holds degrees in Traditional Astro, Vastubidya, Numerology, and Palmistry, with gold medals from Bengal, Assam, and Delhi.

7. Anupam V. Kapil

Anupam V Kapil - Kolkata's most versatile and qualified celebrity astro-numerologist, body language expert, author, columnist, and TOI daily forecast writer. This superstar is considered to be one of the best astrologers in India, and he is not afraid to share his incredible insights with the world. In fact, he is a regular face on Indian Television channels, where he drops some serious astrology knowledge. Anupam V Kapil is also the author of the best-selling book "Numerology Made Easy" and is currently working on a new book that combines phonetic Astro numerology, palmistry, vastu, and gem suggestions.

8. Acharya Priti Bhargava

Acharya Priti Bhargava, an experienced astrologer based in Machuabazar, Kolkata, offers personalized astrology services for marriage-related issues. She provides her clients with solutions to overcome any challenges and lead a peaceful life with their partners. Her services can be availed on call for consultation, making it convenient for clients to seek her guidance from the comfort of their homes. Acharya Priti Bhargava's expertise in astrology can help clients make informed decisions and ensure a successful and fulfilling marriage.

9. Dr. Sundeep Kochar

Dr. Sundeep Kochar, a prominent astrologer, has been practicing astrology for over 20 years, providing precise astrological forecasts to many prominent celebrities in India. He is known for assisting people with various aspects of their life, including success, wealth, health, and routine interactions, and is highly regarded as a reliable counselor outside of India. Additionally, he is an expert in palm reading and face reading and has helped many individuals discover new paths and achieve greater success in their lives.

10. Amit Joshi

Amit Joshi is a well-known astrologer in Kolkata, India, who has been practicing astrology for over 10 years. He is a graduate in Astrology from the Indian Council of Astrological Sciences and provides personalized horoscope analysis and gemstone consultation services to his clients. His expertise in Vedic Astrology, Numerology, and Gemology allows him to offer comprehensive guidance and accurate predictions.