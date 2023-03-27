We have put up the Top 10 Best Astrologer Pune Maharashtra, Ft. Dr.Kartick Chakraborty and Others based on experience, Client Base availability, accuracy, public recommendation, and Trustworthiness. Here goes the list!

Top 10 Best Astrologer In Pune - Dr.Kartick Chakraborty List Of 2023

We have compiled a list of the top 10 best astrologers in Pune based on their expertise, experience, availability to clients, accuracy in predictions, customer feedback, and overall reputation. This is the latest updated list for the year 2023.

Let's proceed with the list of the Top 10 Best Astrologers in Pune, starting with Dr.Kartick Chakraborty who holds the top position for the last 9+ Years in India's ranking Verified Trusted Celebrity Astrologer...

Let us know the list of the Top 10 Best Astrologer In Pune, M.H Ft.Dr.Kartick Chakraborty 100% Selected Listed Best Astrologer In Pune , Maharashtra.Latest List 2023 Updated...

(1):- ASTROLOGER DR.KARTICK CHAKRABORTY

Astrologer Dr.Kartick Chakraborty Is One Of The Top Best Astrologer In Pune Maharashtra. Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is a highly respected Celebrity astrologer based in Pune India. With over a decade of experience in the field of comprehensive astrology, he has successfully provided precise and effective astrological remedies to a diverse range of clients from India and other countries like Italy, Canada, Singalore, Dubai , Australia, USA, and the UK.

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty has a remarkable track record of providing accurate predictions and solutions to his clients' problems. His reputation as one of the best astrologers in Pune is backed by his 10+ years of experience and a loyal customer base.

He offers a wide range of astrological consultancy services, including career counseling, palmistry, numerology, vastu shastra, love relationship specialist, vashikaran specialist, black magic, and kamakhya tantra specialist. His services cater to both trivial and significant concerns, with affordable consultancy packages and premium quality services for VIP and VVIP clients.

In addition to his exceptional astrological services, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty offers online consultations for the convenience of his clients. With the option of phone, video calls, or Skype, individuals from any location can seek his guidance and solutions to their problems.

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty's online consultations provide a hassle-free and accessible way to access his expertise. Whether you're based in Pune, INDIA, or in another part of the world, you can now easily connect with one of the best astrologers in the city.

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty's exceptional contributions to the field of astrology have been widely recognized through numerous awards and accolades. He has been awarded some of the most distinguished awards in the industry, including:-

Dr.Kartick Chakraborty Awards :-

âªï¸ Gold Medalist Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty...

âªï¸ Diamond Crown Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty...

âªï¸ International Education Award Winner.

âªï¸ Assam Gourav Award Winner.

âªï¸ India's Best Trusted Astrologer.

âªï¸ Bharat Bhushan Award Winner ( Govt. Of India) âª

Contact Dr. Kartick Chakraborty

VIP BOOKING/ WHATSAPP:-

VIP Number On :- +91 9577319932

WEBSITE:- https://astrologeringuwahati.com/

EMAIL ID :- Kartickchakraborty111@gmail.com

Instagram ID:- https://www.instagram.com/kartick__chakraborty/

Facebook Page ID:- https://www.facebook.com/Astrologerkartickchakraborty

Chamber & Branch :-

KAMAKHYA TEMPLE, DELHI, MUMBAI, CHENNAI, KOLKATA, SILIGURI, HOWRAH, PUNE, BANGALORE, HYDERABAD, CHANDIGARH, SURAT, AMRITSAR, AHMEDABAD, GUJRAT, GURGAON, KALIRHAT, GUWAHATI, ASSAM, LUCKNOW, NEPAL & BHUTAN, ETC.

(2)- RAKESH CHANDRA

Astrologer Rakkesh Chandra is one of the renowned astrologers in Pune. His field of expertise includes various types of astrological problems like Vastu shastra, love & relationship problems, health problems, career troubles and many more. Astrologer's charge is affordable and accepts various payment methods. According to customers, he is very knowledgeable and explains things in good ways and his advice and suggestions have been accurate. He considers the past and present scenarios before implementing the future course of action.

(3)- MANISH K.POTDAR

Shri Manish Kashinath Potdar, is a well known personality, not only in his hometown Pune, but also in many parts of India. He is a devotee of Shri Sai baba of Shirdi, and believes that gives him the inspiration and clarity of mind to do his work well. He is an avid reader of the ancient Indian writings on the effects of mantras, use of precious & semiprecious gemstones, Vedic astrology & palmistry

(4)- ANAND SONI

Best Astrologer In Pune. He believes that destiny along with luck plays an important role in our life – that along with correct guidance and efforts may lead to success. He is one of the professional astrologers in Pune which has helped many commoners. He also gives his Horoscope prediction for newspapers and Tv shows, magazines etc.

(5)- NIRANJAN MITTAL

Niranjan S. Mittal is a professional astrologer in Pune. Mittal astrology is a globally recognised and reputed astrology institute known for providing precise future predictions and birth chart (Kundali) analysis. They have over thirty-nine years of extensive experience in astrology. Here you will get accurate guidance on topics like career, finance, health, relationships, etc.

(6)- PRASAD GOKHLE

Prasad Gokhle Is a renowned name in the field of Astrology and face reading in India And across the world, daily hundreds of people come to them with the different problems and go back with the smiling face, and an energy to fight with the problem and confidence that surely everything will be all right Highly accurate and precise astrological predictions given Prasad Gokhle.

(7):- DESHMUKH GURUJI

Deshmukh Guruji (Shri Sujit Suresh Deshmukh), a qualified Astrologer and Vastu Consultant who gives accurate future readings through one’s Horoscope; is on a mission of guiding and encouraging his clientele to move with a positive attitude and face challenges that may lie ahead of them..

(8)- JAANVI JOSHIE

Best Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist and Vastu Consultant in Pune.

Jaanvi has made a mark as being one of the finest in her fields.

Numerology, Tarot Reader, Vastu Consultant and Astrologist are just some stars in Jaanvi’s profile, to begin with.

(9)- SWEETTA JUMANI

Her views on future predictions is highly respected and also appears in leading newspapers from time to time. She is one of the well known and renowned Pune astrologers not only in her home town but also one of the top Indian astrologers in the World. She has completed her occult science of numerology under his component guidance.

(10)- ABHAY GODSE :-

He is known for this unbiased prediction about the events. He always supports true prediction and always tells his true opinion about the horoscope without any kind of hesitation. Some Jyotish have a tendency to tell only good points and try to hide bad or negative points. But he believes that an astrologer should always maintain transparency and should always tell what the horoscope is revealing to him. He is one of the famous astrologers in the Pune.