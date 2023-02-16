Top 10 Best Astrologers In India 2023 Ft. Manopravesh Swami Ramanand Ji and others

Astrology provides distinctive perspectives on the chances and obstacles we may encounter in life by analysing the celestial body alignment at the time of our birth.

Astrology can offer insightful information and assist us in navigating our life's journey with greater clarity and understanding. Whether we are looking for advice on love, job, or personal growth, we may explore the mysteries of our astrological chart with the assistance of an expert astrologer. Therefore, why not give astrology a try right now and see how it might enable you to realise your full potential and have a more rewarding life.

Our list of top 10 best astrologers India includes prominent names starting with the world record holder Manopravesh Swami Ramananda Guruji who is the recipient of the coveted title of best astrologer in India by the Government of India (Cultural and Arts Theatre).

Top 10 best astrologers in India in 2023 are:

Swami Ramananda Guruji Manopravesh

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma Astrologer

Radha Bhardwaj

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

Siddi Varaha Venkataram Sastry

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt

Chintamani Namboodiri

Vipulb Benarjee

Let us know about these top 10 best astrologers in India 2023 in detail:

Swami Ramananda Guruji Manopravesh

Swami Ramananda Guruji, regarded as India's greatest astrologer, hails from a distinguished family of Himalayan Aghoras, Tantriks, and Yogis. He is favoured to provide joy to Naga Sadhukas and Indian monks during his frequent visits to "Kumbhmela." The revered Indian astrologer Swami Ramananda Guruji suggests that everyone make the pilgrimage to Amarnath at least once in their lifetime because it is the location of Lord Sada Shiva. He did extensive research at an unidentified Shambala city in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Swami Ramananda Guruji is a specialist in Indian Vedic Astrology, marriage matching, marriage compatibility checking, horoscope reading, tarot reading, gemstones, palmistry, numerology, Vastu, and Rudraksha recommendations. He is the only genuine astrologer in the world in Manopravesh (Telepathy). He is a renowned expert in crystal therapy, Reiki, Yogic healing, and Pranic healing.

Now, after 35 years of experience, Swami Ramananda Guruji is our top best Astrologer in India in 2023. The Cultural and Arts Theatre of the Government of India has awarded Swami Ramananda Guruji the coveted distinction of finest astrologer in India. Additionally, he was given the "Jyothisya Siromani" Award by the National Unity Arts Festival, which was supported by the Karnataka government. For his expertise in Indian astrology, Swami Ramananda Guruji received numerous awards from academic institutions and cultural organisations, including a felicitation from the Uttarakhand Cultural Trust.He has received many awards from faces of Bollywood, Hollywood and Eastern movie personalities.

Swami Ramanandaji received Best astrologer and Telepathy Expert Award by Honourable Governor of A.P Shri Biswabhushan Harichandan.

Swami Ramananda received best astrologer in India award by Honorable Union Minister Shri Prahlad Singh Patel Ji in the Atma Nirbhar Bharat awards on principles of Honourable Shri Narendra Modiji.

Over the course of more than three decades, Swami Ramananda Guruji has worked with a diverse range of customers and has unmatched expertise in offering guidance on a number of life situations. Among his clients are politicians, athletes, business moguls, corporate executives, celebrities, and a plethora of other noteworthy individuals, all of whom recognise the beneficial impact he has had on their lives. The accuracy of his forecasts and the outcomes continually show how talented this Indian astrologer is. He has helped individuals find solutions that have transformed their lives.

In his ashram, people from all races, cultures, and parts of the world find abode. He generously provides free Vidyadan, Vaidyadan, and Food donations. He also helps the poor and needy including the unemployed youth of India. Top Government officials, NRIs, Diplomats, Bureaucrats, IT professionals, doctors, among others vest their complete trust in Swami Ramananda Guruji.

Phone/WhatsApp: +91 9000992685

Swamiji Website: http://www.swamyramanandji.com

Swamiji Youtube Channel https://youtu.be/LTOYUDcbM_U

Awards Video https://youtu.be/vYarppsUSyA

Sri Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma Astrologer

One of the most respected priests and famous astrologer, Sai Suryavamsham Srinivas Sharma is our another top 10 best astrologers in India in 2023 astrologer. He is adored and trusted by the people due to his unwaveringly positive attitude towards whatever he does, and that makes everyone strong, confident, and pleased on the inside. In the world of intuitive astrology, he is one of the most well-known individuals.

Phone/WhatsApp: +91 8498083151

Radha Bhardwaj

Dr. Radha Bharadwaj is considered one of the top 10 best astrologers in India in 2023 as a result of her accurate Vedic Astrology-based predictions. She has developed a keen eye for detail and a thorough understanding of aspects of daily life during more than ten years of practise. Prominent politicians, actors, athletes, and other celebrities from a range of fields are among her clients.

Phone/WhatsApp: +91 9550064984

Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji

Everyone in India has faith in Devenahalli Sai Upasak Guruji because he is renowned for being highly precise with his forecasts. In his twenty years of practise at Prasna Vidya, he has reviewed more than 30.000 horoscopes. Several of his followers include prominent members of the police force, lawmakers, business executives, physicians, and lawyers. Additionally, Guruji provides online astrology services for a range of problems, such as problems with love, marriage, and relationships. Thus, he makes into this list of top 10 best astrologers in India in 2023.

Phone/WhatsApp: +91 8099452811

Sri Maha Venkatalakshmi

On our list of the top 10 astrologers in India for 2023, she is the empowered contemporary female astrologer. She is a Hindu Drik Panchang astrologer and a practitioner of Vedic science, Sankhya Jyotish Pramukh. Her YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter channels can offer insights and advice that will be genuinely transforming, whether you're an experienced astrology aficionado or a novice.

Dhyana Yoga Siddeswara Sarma

One more of India's top 10 astrologers for 2023 is Siddeswara Sarma ji. He is a highly educated practitioner of Vedic science and holds an M.A. in Astrology. He is on a quest to spread astrology knowledge to the general public by using his in-depth knowledge of the subject.

Varaha Venkataram Siddi Sastry

This Vedic astrologer is included in our list of the top 10 best astrologers in India in 2023 because of his unmatched prognostication accuracy and breadth of astrological knowledge. He does mantra sadhana on a regular basis and is a committed disciple of Siddi Varaha. He is renowned for analysing anyone's horoscope using all karanas, yogas, and karanas in order to obtain all necessary information. This is known as the scientific method of astrology prediction.

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt

Narayana Lakshmi Bhatt, who comes from a line of top-tier astrologers in North India, has examined more than 10,000 horoscopes for his international and domestic devotees and clients. His mother is his first astrology Guru.

R.Chintamani Namboodiri

Namboodiri Maharaj, a well-known Indian astrologer, is a native of a Kerala temple. Because of his accurate horoscopes and astrology, he is without a doubt among the top ten best astrologers in India in 2023. He is a member of the Maharaja of Travancore's family and a member of the Royal Astrology clan.

Vipulb Benarjee

Popular Vedic astrologer Vipulb Benarjee is well-known for his exceptional skill in Pranic healing and gemmology. He joins our list of the top 10 best Indian astrologers for 2023. Having received a psychology diploma, he is also a skilled counsellor.