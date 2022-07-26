If you want to fill your shelves with the best books of all time, you're in the right place. From the best fiction books to the best non fiction books, there are so many excellent titles collected in libraries and bookstores around the world. So how do you know when one belongs among the best books of all time? Well, we believe the best books open our minds to new characters, points of view, and worlds. They stay with us long after the last page is read. They make us want to share them with everyone. Hereby we present handpicked top 10 books you must read in 2022.

1. The Deception Moment by Sathya Sam

‘The Deception Moment’, A nail biting, edge-of-the-seat edge sci-fi thriller got released on 30th April 2022 in all handles. The book is about a retired RAW officer Devavrat Deshpande and a mission. An ordinary crime investigation case leads the protagonist to a bigger conspiracy which was larger than life. One slip in the mission will lead him to execution. Beyond the mission the protagonist undergoes a personal depression parallel will Devavrat accomplish the mission successfully? Did his personal depression get the better of him? Read on to find these answers as it is available on Amazon, Flipkart, google and other sites

Author has done extensive research to write this book. This book gives a lot of goose bumps moments to the readers like Time Travel, DNA manipulation and Human farming.

2. Prayer At The Riverfront by Salim Hansa

An MBA student by profession and a writer by passion, Kabir falls in love with Nilam, a fiercely independent and headstrong girl. Love blossoms between the two of them ignoring their different cultures, caste and financial as well as social structures. After an infinite amount of staying apart the two finally meet. But is everything as it is supposed to be? Will the two have a love story that will break the society’s thinking? In a love story laced with drama, emotions and suspense, find out the MASTER PLAN!

3. An Unborn Desire by Ananya Mukherjee

These stories take you on a multicultural rollercoaster that has diverse characters and subjects, but with the quintessential twist in the tale. Find out what happens to a happy young man when he challenges a past-life regression therapist whose discovery of his origin changes his life forever. Uncover the secret inspiration of an old artist of abstract paintings in Paris and then join a woman from Cape Town, who makes a journey to Istanbul and Prague in the hope of self-discovery. Revel in the story of a lady who alters the face of Egyptian history forever by finding her way through a maze of conspiracies, and a girl who, centuries later in India, inspires an entire society to act in the most unpredictable way. Discover the moving shadows of urban Singapore and unveil a predetermined truth as a taxi driver in Saigon meanders through a labyrinth of coincidences.

4. The Shotgun Wedding by Suchandra Roychowdhury

When Dita Roy is appointed as an English lecturer in a college in the sleepy little village of Phulpukur, she puts aside all her doubts about the institution’s dubious credentials and accepts the position. In Phulpukur College, she meets the mysterious Raja, a tall handsome man with startling grey eyes who serves her tea on the first day of her job. For Raja, Dita is a breath of fresh air in an otherwise claustrophobic environment. What the two do not know is that their chance encounter will soon gain them and Phulpukur College lifelong notoriety. A comic, hilarious tale about romance tangled up in the complex politics of rural Bengal, The Shotgun Wedding is a sparkling debut, showing us, once more, the power of love.

5. Dirty Little Secrets by Nandita Chakraborty

Countries, relationships and temples for the destiny of this memoir about a woman who's in search of her identity and is also struggling with blackmail.

So, the total distance from Delhi to Melbourne is 10,213 km and the total distance to travel in search of oneself is limitless.

Dirty Little Secrets exactly does that, taking people on a journey of the heart from Melbourne to India and back.

6. Teesta Diaries by Swapan Karmakar

Teesta Diaries(The Blood is Pink) is his third novel, a fast-paced Crime-Thriller Fiction. The story begins with reporter Zoya visiting the sleepy town of Tistaang where she witnesses five gruesome murders and later becomes a part of investigations with her police friend Ranveer. The revelations highlight one of the Dark Cultures of modern civilized society. The ebook is available on Amazon. Swapan Karmakar is an IT graduate plus a professional from the Airline-Travel Industry with a rich experience of 12 years. He is also a Chess Promoter settled in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

7. I am the Moon by Sneha

I am the Moon is an anthology of free verse and prose that reflects the different phases of life. In verse inspired by her personal experiences, Sneha tells how a woman feels in the different phases of her life including nursing a broken heart, knowing what love actually is, how important is healing to live, and moving from somehow surviving to live a more content, purposeful life. Through this book, she wishes to tell her readers that they are not alone, and we all are much more than flesh and bones. We feel the same emotions at some of the other points in time, splashing a handful of poetry on the emotional injuries works wonders. It works and it always did to make you feel lighter and better.

8. The college conventions by Dr Deepak Rosha

Dr Deepak Rosha's third book 'The college conventions' takes you back to colleges in the seventies. In this amazing story the rowdy hooliganism and devil may care attitudes are kept in check by an unwritten code of conventional rules. The book takes off from page one and remains fast paced through out. Dr Rosha has an ironically humourous style that makes for easy reading. The main protagonist Rohan joins college late. There was a suicide pact of two students that created the vacancies. Rohan is curious about what happened but no one seems to care. But Rohan also has a secret agenda that no one must discover. This story is quite different from Dr Deepak's first two books which were most unusual too. One looks forward to more stories from him.

9. Ripples by Dr Gauri Nadkarni Choudhary

These poems are the 'heart speak' of a psychologist. In every day life you hear of stories that touch and tug your heart. Sometimes, things which we fail to understand otherwise make sense through poetry and art.

These poems are an attempt to convey such simple emotions. Emotions that we come across every day but perhaps get lost in the hustle. These are words which each one of us can definitely relate to at some point of time in life. The book has a poem for each one of us. There is atleast one poem that everyone will identify with..

10. The ‘Darshan’Fly Effect by Rajani Nair

The author is here with a ‘Darshan Raval’ bouquet, a collection of 50 poems based on Darshan’s photographs. These lines project the possible thoughts and feelings in those photographs, and what she sees when she looks at them. She has dared to explore the possibility of them being his thoughts too. Hence, some have been written in first person.

The name ‘The ‘Darshan’Fly Effect’ is a result of the ‘Butterfly Effect’ theory. It is the veracity (truth), the theory, that ‘When Darshan, not just sings somewhere, but smiles, talks, or laughs, the waves have an impact everywhere.’