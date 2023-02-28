Top 10 Orthopedics Share Advice on Sports Injury Management and Recent Advances

Here are some of the best orthopaedics sharing their advice on the rising incidences of sports injuries. The experts mentioned how to manage sports injuries and the recent advances in sports.

1. Dr. Ramkinkar Jha, MS (Ortho, AIIMS), Chief & Head Orthopedics (III), Robotic Joint Replacement and Sports Injury specialist - Artemis Hospitals, Delhi NCR/ Gurgaon

Sports injuries can involve any part of the body but are most commonly seen in the knee, ankle, and shoulder joints. To prevent such injuries, one should develop a fitness plan for strength training and flexibility. This can help reduce your chance of injury. Stretching exercises can improve the ability of muscles to contract and perform, reducing the risk of injury. Each stretch should start slowly until you reach a point of muscle tension. Stretching should not be painful.

One must consult a sports physician if they feel consistent pain during or after sports, persistent or new swelling around a joint, or instability in joints.

2. Dr. Santosh Shetty, MBBS, MS (Ortho), MCh (Ortho), Robotic Joint Replacement, Criti Care Asia Group of Hospitals, Director & HOD of Orthopedics and Joint Replacement - Surana Group of Hospitals, Mumbai

Sports injuries are a common occurrence among athletes of all levels, from weekend warriors to professional athletes. Effective management of these injuries is essential for a quick and safe return to sports. Recent advances in sports injury management have improved the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of injuries.

Advanced imaging techniques such as MRI and ultrasound, along with regenerative medicine techniques like PRP and stem cell therapy, have significantly improved the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of sports injuries. Wearable technology is also being used to prevent injuries by monitoring an athlete's performance and identifying patterns of overuse. These advances have helped athletes recover faster and return to their sport with a reduced risk of future injuries.

3. Dr. Tushar Mehta, MBBS, DNB (Ortho), MNAMS, Sports Injury & Regenerative Medicine Expert, Founder-The Ashar Clinics, Gurugram

Sports and gym injuries are painful, and they’re one of the quickest ways to make you stop working out. Acute muscle injuries happen when you suddenly stretch a muscle beyond its level of elasticity. This can occur on a sports field or in a gym. Here are some tips that we give at the Ashar Clinics, Gurgram. Perform proper warm-up and cool-down routines, consistently incorporate strength training and stretching, and hydrate adequately to maintain health and minimize cramps.

Consulting a sports expert early in time always optimizes a better result for you later on in life. Happy playing!

4. Dr. Chirag Arora, MBBS, MS DNB FICS, Shoulder & Knee Surgeon - CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon

As more people adopt healthy lifestyles and become more involved in sports, the incidence of sports is bound to rise. The most common areas involved in sports injuries include the knee, shoulder, and ankle. Common sports injuries include ligament tears such as the ACL and PCL, meniscus injuries, joint dislocations, muscle strains, and stress fractures. On-field or early treatment consists of R.I.C.E. therapy, which stands for rest, ice, compression, and elevation, as well as anti-inflammatory medications and splints. High-grade ligament tears or dislocations may require surgical treatment. Physiotherapy and rehabilitation are critical in reintroducing patients to sports. With advanced techniques (all inside the ACL and PCL) and a customized rehabilitation program, most individuals can return to competitive sports in 4-6 months.

5. Dr. Rahul Kumar, MBBS, MS (Ortho), Joint Replacement Surgeon, Orthopedic surgeon, Senior Consultant - Paras Hospital, Gurugram

Sports injuries can be devastating for an athlete’s career, and proper diagnosis, management, and treatment of these injuries are crucial for his return to sport. They are particularly common in contact sports like wrestling, kabaddi, boxing, and football. The most commonly involved joints are the knee, shoulder, and ankle. Some of these injuries, which used to be career-threatening in the past, can now be treated with the advent of the latest arthroscopy techniques. Arthroscopy is a keyhole surgery in which the injuries to these joints can be repaired without opening the joint. With proper postoperative care, rehabilitation, and neuromuscular and proprioceptive training, an athlete can return to their pre-injury level of play.

6. Dr. Syed Imran, Consultant Orthopaedic & Joint Replacement Surgeon - Altius hospital and Orthocare Clinic, Bangalore

Injuries that occur in active individuals can occur as non-sporting injuries too. They can be acute due to a fall or twist in a joint or chronic due to constant overuse. Knee, shoulder, leg, elbow, and ankle injuries are the most common. Minor injuries are treated at home using RICE (rest, ice, compression, and elevation) of the injured part. Injuries that do not heal quickly necessitate testing and imaging investigations, as well as physical therapy and rehabilitation. Sports injuries can be minimized by adopting correct techniques, not changing intensity rapidly, wearing proper equipment, and recovering completely from a previous injury before returning to play. Stay fit, stay active, and minimize injuries.

7. Dr. G N Bandari, Hand, Wrist and Microsurgeon - Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Sports injuries have become common due to the rising number of sports activities among young and athletic people. Common sports injuries that cause simple fractures in the phalanges of the fingers or complex fracture-dislocations in the joints are usually mistaken for jammed fingers and ignored. These complex fracture dislocations need immediate surgical intervention to restore normal anatomy and function. Delaying restoring the joint's congruity can lead to lifelong stiffness and early degenerative arthritis. Another common injury is a ligamentous injury to the wrist. Some of them are due to falling on an outstretched hand while playing, leading to fractures, ligamentous injuries to the wrist causing carpal instabilities, and TFCC ligament injuries. Such injuries can diagnose by advanced, high-end keyhole surgeries called wrist-arthroscopic surgeries.

8. Dr. Sachin Rathod, MBBS, D'Ortho DNB Orthopaedic, Consultant Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Surgeon Saifee and Wockhardt Hospital, South Mumbai

Sports injuries occur throughout your body to bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, and other structures. A sports injury can be an acute (sudden) injury that occurs suddenly, such as a sprained ankle caused by an awkward landing or repeated overuse of muscle groups or joints. Poor technique and structural abnormalities can also contribute to the development of chronic injuries.

You’re at risk for sports injuries if you: haven’t been regularly active, don’t warm up properly, or play contact sports. Minor injuries can be treated at home with rest, ice, compression, elevation, and over-the-counter pain medications. But some injuries require medical treatment, such as immobilization, physical therapy, and surgery. If your sports injury looks or feels severe, make an appointment to see your doctor.

9. Dr. Sanjeev Varma, MBBS, MS (Ortho), MBA (HCS), Orthopaedic& Wellness Consultant -Sanjeevan Clinic, New Delhi

Occurrence: common in active, young people. It can happen while playing, exercising, or participating in professional sports. It can affect bones, joints, tendons, ligaments, and muscles. Types include fractures, pulled muscles (groin and hamstring sprains), tendonitis, RSI (repetitive strain injury; shin splints), and ligament injuries (ACL, MCL and Ankle sprain). Risk factors- fatigue, muscle imbalance, improper protective gear, improper warming up and stretching, improper hydration, and an improper diet. Treatment: the immediate concepts of RICE (rest, ice, compression, and elevation).

Prompt medical care and attention are mandatory. Be prepared for a gradual recovery, especially in soft tissue, ligament, tendon, and muscle injuries. Complications—especially if untreated or with delayed diagnosis or attention—include weakness and chronic pain.

10. Dr. Chintan Doshi, Orthopedic Surgeon, DNB Ortho, D Ortho (Mumbai), FCPO, FPO (Singapore, USA), Radicare Diagnostic Centre and Multi-speciality Clinic, Mumbai

Young children these days are quite active and involved in sports activities. Therefore, often children and young athletes get injured while playing sports and need to be treated by specialists. In such a growing population, common injuries include fractures, ligament sprains, dislocations, and other musculoskeletal injuries. In all these injuries, diagnosis and care play an extremely vital role.

The management of these injuries includes prompt first-aid care in the form of ice fomentation, elevation, and immobilization. Further management of sports injuries may require plaster application, or sometimes, in severe cases, surgery may be required. A cure is always preferable to prevention. Key preventive tips include wearing appropriate protective gear, training, performing adequate warm-up exercises, and following appropriate injury prevention guidelines.