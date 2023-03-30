Top 15 Inspiring Coaches To Lookout for in 2023

Life is a learning process, and learning is always better enhanced with a proper guide.

And, the naked truth is - no individual, or organization is perfect, but seeks perfection to achieve excellence. Hence the coaches and mentors have a great role to play.

Let us know the topmost sought-after coaches of 2023:

Suresh Mansharamani

Suresh Mansharamani is an International OKR Expert, Presidential Award-winning business coach, TEDx speaker, motivational speaker, and mentor based in Gurgaon, India. He is the founder of Tajurba Business Network P. Ltd., India's fastest-growing community of MSMEs. He started the Tajurba Business Network with the aim to connect 10 million SMEs in India.

Suresh Mansharamani has helped more than 2,000 SMEs and individuals grow successfully all over India by applying OKR strategies. He is also a Certified Gallup Strengths Coach, a keynote speaker, and the author of seven books.

Through Tajurba, he aims to help individuals and businesses achieve their "big, hairy, audacious goals" (BHAGs) in 90 days using the OKR strategy. His signature program involves six hours of immersive learning called "Business Acceleration Bootcamp," aimed at covering all aspects necessary for leading a business to success.

Suresh Mansharamani has received a Certificate of Merit from the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. He was also awarded the "Best Sales Coach of the Year" award by Entrepreneur Magazine.

Basesh Gala

Basesh Gala is a Mumbai-based business mentor and investor and the founder of 39 Solutions Group. He is an IT engineer from VJTI and has research project experience from the prestigious IIT-Bombay.

Basesh is popularly known as the "Business Guru" and has empowered more than 50,000 individuals and over seven hundred organizations in entrepreneurship and leadership. He is actively involved in assisting businesses increase their growth and profitability by creating actionable strategies and risk-management techniques. He has expertise in scaling businesses through research-backed, customized strategies in order to help them build a strong brand and manage risk effectively.

Basesh is a Bravo World Record Holder for Highest Family Business Mentoring and offers training and coaching solutions with a special focus on strategy, system, and sales.

He has ground-level practical experience of mentoring for more than 10,000 hours and has provided training in industries such as retail, real estate, manufacturing, exports, steel, and spices.

Basesh Gala is also a multiple TedX Speaker, Forbes India Icon, and President Awardee and has worked extensively across the globe, including at Wall Street’s top consulting organizations and investment banks. Basesh also founded the five verticals in 39 Solutions Group and has delivered sessions at the country's trade, regional, and top management colleges.

Sagar Sinha

Sagar Sinha is a leading motivational speaker, well-known corporate trainer, and business coach. He has successfully transformed the lives of several individuals through his strategies and business guidance. An engineer by profession, Sagar has nine years of experience as an IT professional with a large corporation. He has written and produced more than 500 audio and video learning programs all over India. Sagar has a record of addressing more than 1,000,000 people in 5,000 talks and seminars all over India.

As a keynote speaker, he has addressed more than 250,000 people through live webinars and conferences. His seminars on leadership, sales, self-esteem, goals, strategy, creativity, and success psychology are known to bring about immediate changes and long-term results.

Dr Rajat Sinha

Dr. Rajat Mohan Sinha is an MBBS graduate turned serial entrepreneur and business strategist based in Pune, Maharashtra. He is the founder of StartupFrat, a business education community principally engaged in helping budding entrepreneurs pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

Dr. Rajat is on a mission to empower 100,000 aspiring entrepreneurs to create their own value stack by helping them become financially independent through the lean start-up structure. His venture, StartupFrat, consists of two platforms: the StartupFrat Hangout and the StartupFrat Early Birds Club, help users book a free consultation and understand the balance between sales, marketing, and productizing.

He has inspired more than twenty-five thousand business owners, solopreneurs, private practitioners, and commission-selling salespersons to build their legacies. Dr. Rajat Sinha is also actively involved assisting in the upliftment of women, children and the needy.

Dr. Rajat Sinha is widely known for his Legacy Project Concept and Age of Aquarius Tribe Building Concept. Dr. Rajat’s most valuable advice is that "All the Money in the World Comes from Someone Else’s Pocket," and learning the craft of asking for that money is all he teaches.

Dr Sanjeevv Khanna

Dr Sanjeevv Khanna is India's most qualified and first licensed IKIGAI coach, having received his certification from the Ikigai Coaching Institute, Netherlands. He is the founder and CEO of the Academy for Self-Maximization, India’s largest Ikigai coaching platform.

Dr. Sanjeev is an NLP practitioner and ICF-certified life coach for careers, success, relationships, and happiness, and the author of two self-growth books, titled "IKIGAI is IKIGAI" and "Art of Self Maximization."

Through his academy, Dr. Sanjeevv also trains aspiring coachpreneurs and helps them become certified life coaches. He provides exclusive content and tools to Coachpreneurs to impart world-class, effective coaching with the goal of "better careers, better lives, and a better planet."

Dr. Sanjeevv has completed a number of management and life programs from prestigious institutions such as IIM, IBMI-Berlin, the University of Manchester, London, Canada, Stanford University, Oxford University, Harvard Business School, and the World Bank Group.

Dr. Sanjeev encourages self-awareness in individuals, allowing them to look inward and work with the coach to resolve these issues.

Dr. Sanjeev has helped many people find the right balance between their physical and mental ways of living.

Ashish Aggarwal

Ashish Aggarwal is the founder and director of Franchise Batao, a franchise consultancy company that provides end-to-end solutions related to franchising. Ashish has more than 15 years of business promotion and sales experience.

Ashish’s intelligence and insight allow him to quickly and effectively identify and define solutions for a wide range of clients, situations, and industries.

Ashish is also an author, keynote speaker, business mentor, franchise business coach, and digital marketing coach. Through Franchise Batao, he assists brand owners by providing franchise consultancy and helps them multiply their businesses through franchising. His company is a technology- and human-driven company providing aspiring business owners for new ventures.

His company believes in the policy of "growing together" and also organizes franchise fairs and promotes the same on different digital and traditional platforms.

Uma Mansharamani

Uma Mansharamani is the co-founder of Tajurba Business Network P. Ltd., a community commerce platform for MSMEs with a vision to connect 10 million MSMEs in India. She is a highly accomplished business doctor and life transformation and business coach.

She is popularly known as Guru Maa and has more than 35 years of experience helping people achieve breakthroughs in different aspects of their lives.She is a serial entrepreneur, author, and business strategist who is on a mission to inspire 100,000 individuals as a life coach and empower them to find their potential and achieve success.

Uma Mansharamani is a highly skilled motivational speaker and TEDx speaker and conducts training sessions on implementation, action points, and success strategies. Uma Mansharamani also offers guidance and provides entrepreneurs and professionals with a training ground for professional and personal growth through the Tajurba Network.

Through her coaching, she has helped people from all walks of life overcome mental trauma and emotional baggage.

Shravan Shetty

Shravan Shetty is an accredited international certified Coach ( NCDA USA,).

He is also Social Sector Catalyst, and soft skills behavioural facilitator with close to two decades of experience across sectors .He helps people find their Purpose in life and enable them to leverage their potential as they navigate their career . He works with Corporates , non-governmental organizations, Education Institutions as well as with the government on projects on learning, productivity and career progression.

Shravan is a well known motivational speaker and thought leader on " Future of work" and building " Portfolio Careers" . In addition, he provides employability skills support for underprivileged young people in cities and rural India. He has also worked on several UN projects and served as a jury member for entrepreneurship and leadership programs for young People

Shravan is also highly regarded for his contribution to the "Making India Career Aware' Project . His work on career and leadership has led him to contribute beyond India in Asia and the Middle east . He is a top 100 future leaders 2023 awardee.

Dr Alok Chandra

Dr. Alok Chandra is an Asia-famous business coach and mentor, an Edu-Tech professional, a professor, and a marketing and supply chain industry thought leader.

He is popularly known as the "Success Guru" and has personally mentored over three thousand individuals in realizing their dreams through mentoring sessions. Dr. Alok has combined multi-disciplinary experience of more than thirty years in the fields of teaching, training, consulting, MDP, educational and training program development, and tech, industry, and academic collaboration.

His Success Transformation Program is a concrete plan for tracing the road to success in both personal and professional life.

His guidance focuses on the entire mind shift towards achievement and happiness, which is executed by personalized counseling sessions conducted face-to-face through live video channels. All his sessions are therefore designed with the sole purpose of empowering people to achieve their dreams.

Ritu Hirani

Ritu Hirani is the founder of ShineSpace Life Coaching Services, a platform offering customized life coaching services for individuals and groups on mental growth, emotional resilience training, and overall life transformation.

She is an ICF-certified life coach, speaker, NLP master practitioner, psychotherapist, storyteller, and podcaster who started her training in student counselling and positive psychology.

She is also a cognitive-behavioural therapy practitioner and received her counsellor certification from Sathya Sai Super Speciality Hospital. Ritu began practicing as an emotional resilience and anxiety resilience coach.

Ritu has expertise in personal and relationship counselling, stress and anger management, cognitive behavioural therapy, and anxiety rebalancing.

Mahesh Kamath

Mahesh Kamath is an ex-hotelier turned trading expert, stock market trainer, price action trader, and the founder of MAK Trading School. He started his journey as a stock market trader in 2008 and has long standing experience trading in volatile markets. Mahesh has faced all the ups and downs in the market , yet established his dominant position by emerging as a leader.

After discovering his area of expertise in supply-demand trading, Mahesh started his own trading school. He has successfully trained and imparted education in this field to more than two thousand aspiring traders using price action analysis.

Mahesh also has vast experience working as a consultant instructor with an online trading academy (2015–2019).

Mahesh firmly believes that one needs to keep things simple and follow rules day in and day out in order to be a successful trader.

Kakoli Das Mandal

Kakoli Das Mandal is a certified mindset makeover coach and life coach based in Kolkata. She is an international speaker and trainer, graphologist, and travel enthusiast who has worked for more than twenty years.

She provides training sessions on different modules such as stress management, inner motivation, time boxing, self-esteem, skill training, quality assurance, risk management, customer service management, internal and external audits, process improvement, and team management.

Kakoli aims to transform 1,500 lives in the next two years. She has successfully conducted awareness sessions on mental health, LGBTQ issues, and domestic violence. She also provides coaching to individuals, start-ups, schools, and universities and has delivered sessions on sales training and capability building at Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Kakoli has delivered various sessions as a keynote speaker on handling teenagers and their addictions, parents' roles in handling teenagers, and dealing with self-doubt. She also conducts sessions to assist new coaches and is actively involved in helping people discover their true purpose in life.

Kakoli has contributed to various renowned women's forums, including Pink Circle Hyderabad, AMC College Hyderabad, IIT Delhi Design Department, and Rotary Mumbai. She is also a Board Executive in Prospective Leaders Network (PLN) Nigeria and her contribution is to help the young adults to know more about Leadership and Customer Service.

Kakoli is a strategic Advisor with MSME Business Form ( India), where she helps entrepreneurs to understand their goals, improve skills and connect with the right people to grow their business.

Abhishek Chturvedi

Abhishek Chturvedi is a business mentor, strategy consultant, keynote speaker, author, and top-tier personal excellence coach. He is the co-founder of Enriching Mindz and is on a mission to transform the lives of One Million people by Inspiring them to pursue Excellence.

He has 30 years of experience in diverse industries as a seasoned business leader and displays a superior track record of sales and operations, building organizations, managing profit centres, and running businesses with a passion for building high-performance multi-functional teams. As a personal excellence coach, he helps Individuals, educational institutions, and organizations achieve excellence by developing mindsets and cultures of excellence. Abhishek uses practical experience, time-tested tools, and exercises to help people realize their inherent potential.

Abhishek's coaching sessions are designed to work on the mindset & mindfulness of individuals to tap the hidden potential that’s either dormant or trapped from surfacing due to limiting beliefs, which helps people accomplish their goals and desires.

He has impacted over 5000 peoples’ lives worldwide by awakening their dormant abilities and thus empowering them to discover and enliven their true inherent potential.

Mrs. Priya Anandan

Mrs. Priya is a practicing lawyer turned certified counselling psychologist who holds a post-graduate degree in psychology. She is the founder of Breathin Counseling & Wellbeing, based in Chennai, and has expertise in helping people deal with a wide range of mental health problems such as depression, anxiety disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), psychosis, emotion regulation difficulties, PTSD, combat trauma, and addictions.

Mrs. Priya has over 9 years of experience in counselling and uses a range of psychological therapies to suit the needs of individuals. She also holds certifications as a counselling psychologist, a parenting expert, and an inclusive educator.

Mrs. Priya also offers a free, 15-minute, no-obligation consultation call to all her clients and assures confidentiality.

She works to help individuals use their strengths and build resilience for long-term recovery.

Sangeeta Ranka

Sangeeta Ranka is a well-known pranic healer whose journey started when she found herself stuck in a corporate job while supporting the family.

Sangeeta found solace in pranic healing, which is based on the fundamental principle that the human body possesses the innate ability to heal itself.

Sangeeta further went on to pursue the advanced certification course and became a prana healer through the World Pranic Healing Foundation.

Her most popular offerings are the weight loss program and the chakra balancing program. Sangeeta has clients all over the world, including India, the USA, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and South Africa. She helps people solve their modern-life problems and has built her expertise in Akashic readings, Vasstu, numerology, and Tarot readings.

Conclusion:

The top coaches have achieved a milestone on their way to motivating the present and future generations. There was, there is and there will be the need for coaches and transformational leaders in every individual’s and company’s journey toward success.